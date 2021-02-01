Is ‘The Challenge’ OG Season Going to Happen?

Longtime viewers of MTV’s The Challenge are in for a treat as it appears the cast members of Mark Long’s Challenge OGs are preparing to film the show.

If you haven’t heard, Long, who is known by many as the “Challenge Godfather,” has been campaigning to film a season of the show featuring all old-school players. The Challenge has been going on for over two decades and fans are currently enjoying the 36th season, Double Agents.

Over the years, fans have fallen in love with some big personalities and heartwarming stories, and they’ll have a chance to do it all over again.

In an interview with Us Weekly last year, Long revealed that he has teamed up with longtime Challenge producers Bunim/Murray Productions. At that time, Long said he had confirmed with multiple veteran players about their willingness to participate.

“I am thrilled to announce my formal partnership with Bunim/Murray Productions,” Long said via the outlet. “They have been like family to me since the mid-1990s when the original Road Rules premiered. Our history alone and the huge success that BMP has in the reality competition space was the perfect formula to bring the #WeWantOGs project to life. I think during these trying times that the audience is looking for something fun, nostalgic and familiar. This project has all of that and more.”

“I’m excited to develop the concept with BMP and see where it lands,” Long continued. “I do know this: The timing is perfect for it. The OG reality cast members I’ve reached out to are ready for it. Most importantly, the reality fans are chomping at the bit for it. I am thrilled with the partnership and ready to hit this thing out of the park.”

It Appears Challenge OG Cast Members Are Preparing to Begin Filming

According to multiple social media posts, it appears some Challenge veterans are currently in quarantine preparing to start filming Challenge OGs. MTV has not officially announced the cast, so a cast list has not been made available.

With Long taking part in the production of the show, it’s unclear if he will participate in it. However, the two-time Challenge champ has repeatedly shown interest throughout the years in returning to the show and may not pass up this opportunity.

Long’s First Appearance on ‘The Challenge’ Was During Its 2nd Season, Competed on 6 Seasons Altogether

Long is known as the Challenge Godfather as he was one of the first to ever participate in the show. Years back, the show was labeled Real World/Road Rules Challenge, instead of just The Challenge, and Long first appeared in the franchise during season two.

Long won that season, which was just called Real World/Road Rules Challenge, and he then went on to compete five more times. His next season was Battle of the Sexes in which he also earned a championship.

Following that, the Challenge Godfather was a part of Battle of the Sexes 2, The Gauntlet 2, The Duel II and Battle of the Exes.

Battle of the Exes, which premiered in January 2012, was the last time Long was cast on the show. He almost made it to the end of that season but was eliminated right before the Final Challenge.

