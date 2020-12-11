The Challenge Star Reveals Miscarriage

One of the stars of The Challenge has revealed in an emotional post that she suffered a miscarriage. Olivia “Liv” Jawando, one of the rookie stars on this season of Double Agents, had recently shared with her followers that she was pregnant but later opened up about losing her baby. After a few days without posting on social media, Liv took to Instagram on December 10, the day after the show’s premiere episode, to post a statement.

The post reads, “how many times I’ve wrote a post and then deleted it, absolutely no words for how I’m feeling right now, feels like a whole part of me has just been ripped away, what a loved little angel you always will be. my little boy, forever and always. HFR.” The caption was accompanied by an image of the poem “An Angel Never Dies”:

On November 2, Liv posted on Instagram a photo of herself with the caption, “baby mum of 2021, I can’t wait to meet you.” It’s unclear if she was pregnant while filming Double Agents and how far along in her pregnancy she was. Liv had also not shared who the father of her child was.

Liv Is Making Her Challenge Debut on ‘Double Agents’ After Appearing on the U.K.’s ‘Shipwrecked’

Liv is one of the many rookies making her Challenge debut on The Challenge: Double Agents. The U.K. reality TV star is coming to the show from Shipwrecked, which she appeared on in 2019. The Manchester native described herself for that show as a “very strong person” who can “hold her own.” She said, “If I want something I will get it. They probably thought ‘here’s a young girl, she is 19, she can hold her own and so let’s throw her on the island and see what happens!'”

The now 21-year-old said in her Double Agents interview that she wasn’t very prepared for the MTV show although she is “unafraid to tell it like it is and willing to get in the face of just about anyone who sets her off,” according to her bio. She said, “I’ll be honest, I don’t think my previous show prepared me for The Challenge at all.”

Liv’s ‘Challenge’ Costars Responded to Her Post With Their Support & Love

Liv’s Challenge co-stars were quick to share their love and support for the Shipwrecked star, with Ashley Mitchell writing, “Liv my heart breaks for you. You are in my thoughts my prayers my heart stay strong beautiful queen. Im here if you ever need to talk.” Tula “Big T” Fazakerley wrote:

This is heartbreaking. Thank you for being brave enough to share. After our call I was so shocked how horrific what your going through is. I thought I knew about these things but it’s so much Worse than I ever imagined. I know there are going to be other women out there who can relate what your going through and will appreciate you sharing. Stay strong Liv. This little baby will never be forgotten and always loved.

Jenny West, the winner of Total Madness, commented, “Oh Liv, I am so sorry for what you’re going through, the most unbearable pain… my heart breaks for you. Little baby won’t ever be forgotten.” Fessy Shafaat wrote, “You are in my thoughts .”

