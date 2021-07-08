‘The Challenge’ Two-Time Champ Reflects on Milestone

Sometimes it seems like the earlier seasons of “The Challenge” were on our screens just yesterday, with our favorite “Real World” and “Road Rules” stars competing, pranking and fighting their way to the finish line, so it can be quite shocking to see them on social media get older and move on with their lives.

On July 7, one staple of the OG “Challenges” reflected on a milestone in her life as she celebrated her 40th birthday. Paula Beckert, née Meronek posted her reflections about turning 40, writing “I don’t know what 40 is ‘supposed’ to feel like.” She said in part:

I feel young and old and that’s ok. I feel like I’m not where I should be, but I’m on the right path. I feel that excuses don’t live here and neither does regret. I feel like my husband fell in love with a diamond, but had to dig for it. I feel like my children are constant reminders of who I want to be. I feel so loved and fortunate for my ride or die friends. I feel like I still don’t drink enough water or have enough shoes. I feel beautiful and solid as f***. I feel privileged to turn another year, month, week, day, minute, second older because time is a blessing.

Her post received a lot of love and birthday wishes from her “Challenge” costars, including Aneesa Ferreira, Rachel Robinson, Theresa Jones, Sarah Rice and Kendal Sheppard. Here it is:

Paula Is Now Married With 3 Children & Works for a Remodeling Company

Paula has been happily married to Jack Beckert since 2014 and the couple has three kids together, two girls and a boy. In addition to posting about her family, Paula is an avid yogi who regularly snaps photos of her yoga practice and various poses she’s been working on. She also works for Power Home Remodeling, which she described as her “forever career.”

On January 5, the former reality star wrote that she’d been with the company for six years and said that working with them had given her “fulfillment, purpose, mentors, more family, successes” and more.

She also revealed in November 2020 that she’d reached another major milestone, which was seven years of sobriety. “2556 days,” she wrote alongside an image that said, “Keep calm because 7 years sober is sexy as hell.”

Paula Appeared on 10 Seasons of ‘The Challenge’ & Won 2, Including Her Last Season on the Show

After making her reality TV debut on “The Real World: Key West” alongside other future “Challenge” stars, namely seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Paula made the leap to the competition series as a rookie on “The Duel,” where she was eliminated early on by Aneesa in Pole Wrestle.

However, that didn’t phase the star as she returned to the show and made three finals in a row, “The Inferno 3,” “The Gauntlet III” and “The Island,” although she was unable to get a win on those seasons. Her first win came on her eighth season on the show, “Rivals,” along with her teammate that season, Evelyn Smith.

Paula won again on what would be her last season of the show, “Rivals II,” where she was paired with Emily Schromm. However, with the success of the first season of the spinoff “The Challenge: All Stars,” fans can perhaps hope to see Paula again one day if the former reality star decides to return to compete on the show.

