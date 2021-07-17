Unfinished Business With Jordan Wiseley: ‘Never Got Closure’

One of the most exciting rivalries coming out of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 in 2019 was between Paulie Calafiore and Jordan Wiseley. Both men started the game as members of Team USA. However the season ended with Jordan competing in the Final with Team UK and Paulie representing Team USA.

As history has it, Jordan earned his third Challenge championship with Paulie falling short.

For most of War of the Worlds 2, Paulie and Jordan were in opposite alliances that found Jordan on the bottom. Paulie was one of the ring leaders that kept Jordan out of the numbers, birthing a rivalry between the two that provided excitement for fans throughout the season.

After defeating Theo Campbell during episode 11, Jordan swapped to Team UK, firmly viewing Paulie and several other Team USA members as his enemies in the game. And although the rivalry between Jordan and Paulie was fierce, fans haven’t seen the next chapter of it play out on the show. War of the Worlds 2 was Paulie’s last appearance on the show, not taking part in Total Madness or Double Agents. Jordan competed on Total Madness and was eliminated early in the game.

Heavy’s Stephen McCaugherty recently caught up with Paulie and asked him about his rivalry with Jordan. You can watch their whole conversation below or keep reading to see Paulie’s comments about Jordan.





Play



Paulie Calafiore Addresses 'Failed Psych Test' Rumor, Plans for 'The Challenge' Stephen McCaugherty recently spoke with a three-time veteran of MTV's The Challenge, Paulie Calafiore. During the interview, Paulie addressed multiple rumors claiming that he hasn't been invited back onto the show. They also spoke about his plans and goals for The Challenge, his biggest rivals and much more. Paulie's girlfriend, two-time Challenge champion Cara Maria… 2021-07-03T17:49:51Z

Paulie Wants to Meet Jordan In Elimination: ‘Would Be A Lot of Fun’

Paulie respects Jordan as a competitor and foe on The Challenge. He is one of the most accomplished players to ever compete on the show, something Paulie recognizes.

However, his respect for Jordan wouldn’t stop Paulie from seeing him in elimination.

“Yeah, I think it would be a lot of fun,” Paulie said. “I’m not going to give away too much but I have wrestled against Jordan in the house. And I’ve wrestled against Turbo (Camkiranin) in the house. You know, and I can say.. it would be fun if any of those three matchups were to happen.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Jordan vs. Paulie Rivalry Is Like A ‘Larry Bird & Magic Johnson’ Situation

Paulie views his rivalry with Jordan as one of the most interesting ones on the show at present. He likened their toe-to-toe relationship with the famous NBA rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

And there hasn’t been any “closure” between the two reality TV stars.

“I think the viewers and everything, they never really got closure,” Paulie said. “And I think that the Jordan versus me situation could have been one of those, you know, like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson sports figure situations.”

“I respect his gameplay. We’re similar in that sense and I think the world didn’t get to see a closure on that.”

Paulie is currently following his dream of competing in the Olympics as a bobsledder. He fully intends on returning to the show after, and when he does, it would be a ton of fun to see Paulie battling it out with Jordan.

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas on Massive Opportunity: ‘Man for the Job’