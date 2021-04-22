The Challenge Star Hints at Return: ‘Don’t Plan on Ever Losing Again’

There have been many big personalities that have come and gone on The Challenge and some fans have been waiting for this polarizing figure’s return to the franchise. Paulie Calafiore made a splash when he debuted on The Challenge: Final Reckoning and he proved that he’s a force to be reckoned with, reaching two finals in his three seasons on the show. However, he has yet to win one and hasn’t returned since his loss on War of the Worlds 2.

In response to a fan comparing Paulie’s performances on the show to Fessy Shafaat’s, another Big Brother player who came in hot, made two finals but failed to win, Paulie wrote on Twitter that he’s still planning to return but has been preparing himself so that he won’t lose again.

He wrote, “CT won 0 challenges in 8 years (give or take). He now has 4. I’ve been keeping myself busy in my time off. I don’t plan on ever losing again and that’s not me being cocky, that’s just me learning from my losses and being humbled. It’s very hard to keep me from making a final.”

Cara & Paulie Said They Wanted to Take a Break After ‘War of the Worlds 2’

Paulie is still very much together with his Challenge star girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello but neither of them has appeared on the show since their finals loss on War of the Worlds 2. After that season aired, Cara Maria said she decided to take a break from the show, her seventh in a row, because “You can’t put a price tag on happiness.”

She said, “I needed a little break for my own sanity and my own happiness, just finding what makes me me again and get my light back.” A short time after, Cara Maria went on Instagram Live and said Paulie wasn’t allowed to appear on Total Madness and part of the reason she didn’t return was because of that. She said a number of cast members claimed that they didn’t feel safe around him and set up an altercation with Calafiore at the War of the Worlds 2 reunion.

In her Instagram Live, she said half of the reason she didn’t return for the season was to care for herself and her horse but the other half of the reason was because of the way Calafiore’s situation was handled.

When the cast was announced for Double Agents, many fans claimed that it was because of Cara Maria’s comments accusing the production team of “rigging” the Total Madness season to ensure a Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio win, according to Cheat Sheet. Neither Sorbello’s claim of rigging nor that being the reason for the couple’s failure to appear on the season has been confirmed.

Paulie Has Been Training for the U.S. Bobsledding Team While Off ‘The Challenge’

In his time off from The Challenge, Paulie has been pursuing other goals, namely attempting to make the U.S. bobsledding team for the 2022 Winter Olympics. According to TMZ, Paulie was recommended to the Team USA coaches by his friend and fellow Challenge star Lolo Jones.

According to the outlet, Paulie put together a training team of specialists and adopted an intense training regimen of two to three hours of mobility and flexibility sessions and two to three hours of strength training and sprinting sessions. He attended a virtual combine in September and his stats were impressive, TMZ wrote, so he then went to the Lake Placid Olympic Training Center to continue his training.

On March 17, Paulie posted a series of photos and videos of himself at Lake Placid and said, “Learned how to load a 4 man sled this morning, jumped in it a few hours later.”

