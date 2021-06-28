‘The Challenge’ Finalist Accuses Costars of Keeping Him From Show: ‘Snitches’

A two-time finalist on “The Challenge,” Paulie Calafiore, has been very vocal recently about his desire to return to the show to compete and become a “Challenge” champion and he recently spoke out against castmates that he said have been trying to keep him and his girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello off the show.

In a recent episode of the Mike Lewis Podcast, Paulie was asked to discuss an elimination on “Final Reckoning,” in which he and his teammate Natalie Negrotti eliminated Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Tony Raines. The elimination was rumored to have been changed the day before although it’s never been confirmed.

The host asked Paulie about that elimination and Paulie replied that he had to be careful with his response, especially in light of his castmates being “like snitches.”

Paulie Said It Was a Difficult Subject to Discuss & Accused His Castmates of Being 'Like Snitches'





In his response to the question about the changed elimination on “Final Reckoning,” Paulie said, “This is kind of a touchy thing to dance around and I gotta be careful with things that I say cause you’re really not supposed to talk about production. You’re not supposed to talk about things that are left off the editing floor.”

“I will say this,” he continued. “A lot of ‘Challengers’ are watching everything that Cara and I say, and it’s unfortunate because they’re literally taking anything we say that could be wrong, and they run to producers, and they f****** tell them about it. They’re like snitches.”

Paulie didn’t say which cast members he was referring to but then said if they put this much preparation into their fitness and strategy for the show, “they might actually be good Challengers.” He slammed them: “They are trying so hard to keep Cara and I off this show by any means possible, it’s ridiculous. It’s embarrassing almost how much they grab anything that’s out there and they run to producers. Even if it’s not even true.”

Paulie Previously Said He’d Like to Return & Is Ready to Win 4 in a Row When He Does

Paulie also said in his interview that he believes he and Cara Maria are two great assets for the show so he doesn’t see them not getting cast in future seasons. “We’re two of the biggest characters that have ever been on the show in two different capacities. From the old-school, veteran aspect and from the new-age aspect… and you can’t just throw away two big hitters like that, right?”

In a previous Q&A on Instagram, Paulie told his followers that his Olympic training will not interfere with his goal of returning to “The Challenge.” He said in one reply that the reality show films every year while the Olympics only come around every four years and isn’t sufficient for his “competitive fix.”

He said if and when he returns, his goal is to win “The Challenge” and he doesn’t intend to lose again, adding that he’s “going back to back 4 in a row.”

