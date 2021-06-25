‘The Challenge’ Star Calls Out Castmate in Stats Brag: ‘Not Bad for an Old Man’

Current and former “Challenge” stars seem to love nothing more than to trade jabs on social media when they’re not competing on the show and Wes Bergmann and Paulie Calafiore are no different. Recently, Paulie bragged about his stats on the “War of the Worlds” season, in which he was eliminated just before the final challenge.

That season, Paulie won daily challenges seven times, making it into the Tribunal, and boasted on social media that with his seven daily wins that season he made the record for most daily wins by an individual. He wrote, “Most daily wins in challenge history by an individual (7). Tried to break the team one next season and fell one short (11). Pretty sure I rank #2 of all time when it comes to daily win percentage.”

His costar that season, Wes, made the final challenge and placed third and he was quick to point out that he also had seven daily challenge wins that season. During “War of the Worlds,” Wes won six daily challenges during the regular season, making the Tribunal, and also won a seventh daily challenge during the final.

Paulie Shared a Screenshot of a Message Wes Sent Him After the Instagram Story

Paulie seemed fairly confident about his statistics but it seemed like his “Challenge” costar Wes Bergmann took notice and texted him about the boast. Paulie shared a screenshot of the text exchange to his Instagram Story, which showed Wes messaging Paulie a photo of the stats brag along with the message, “I’m pretty sure I won the most on [War of the Worlds] but [who’s] counting.”

Paulie then replied to Wes, “We both had 7? I knew I should [have] tagged you in that to f*** with you.” Wes then joked, “You never need to tag me. When an injustice is written about me i sniff it out like a truffle pig.”

When Paulie shared the text exchange with his followers, he wrote as the caption, “[Wes] also had 7 that season (although he’s counting the daily that was in the final which I would [have] surely won) not bad for an old man.”

Paulie Also Said His Olympics Training Is Not Interfering With His Goal of Returning to ‘The Challenge’

Paulie has been busy during his time off from the show and has been sharing his journey of attempting to qualify for the U.S. Olympics bobsled team. TMZ reported that Paulie gathered a large training team and focused on mobility, flexibility and strength sessions and has since been going through the stages of qualifying for the 2022 Winter Olympics team.

During the most recent Q&A on Instagram, a fan asked Paulie why he wants to return to “The Challenge” since his focus now appears to be the Olympics. Paulie replied, “Olympics are every 4 years. The Challenge films every year. I need my competitive fix, you do the math.”

He was also asked if he thought he’d win “The Challenge” if he returned to the competition show and he said simply, “I told y’all I’m going back to back 4 in a row,” he said, referencing comments he made earlier this year.

