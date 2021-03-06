Superstar Singer Is Major ‘Challenge’ Fan, Reveals Favorite Stars & Alliances

The Challenge is becoming a popular show that’s gaining more and more viewers and recently it was revealed that a major superstar is a big fan of the show. In an appearance on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Big Brother alum Josh Martinez told co-hosts Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira that Rihanna is a big fan of the MTV show.

Josh said that while he was walking around the city with costars Fessy Shafaat and Kaycee Clark, likely in New York City for the filming of the reunion, they ran into Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. He said Rihanna asked them if she could be part of the Big Brother alliance. The clip of Josh discussing the encounter is available here:

He said:

Long story short, we run into Rihanna in the city and it was me, Kaycee and Fessy, and she literally told us ‘can I be part of the Big Brother alliance.’ I almost fainted. I was like Rihanna, first of all, you know who I am? Second of all you’re asking to be in the alliance. Guys she’s such a fan of the show and first of all she loves y’all she loves the show she says they watch, they watch it every week. And that was just such a sick experience to meet, like she’s a big time, and for her to watch our show, support it, love everything about it. She said she would love to do The Challenge.

Kam Williams Recently Revealed That Rihanna Now Follows Her on Instagram

The Challenge‘s official Instagram account shared the clip from the podcast of Josh explaining that Rihanna is a major Challenge fan and asked fans to tell Rihanna which alliance she should join. Kam Williams replied, “Mine” with a heart emoji. The Are You the One? alum recently shared an Instagram story revealing that Rihanna follows her and Kaycee Clark on Instagram.

In her story, Kam said, “I’m so hyped, I’m so happy, like words can’t explain how happy I am, I’m surprised I still got my voice and I didn’t lose it but when the queen is a part of the queendom you know we doin’ something right.” Here is a clip of the video courtesy of the Challenge Overdose fan account:

Rihanna is just one of many celebrities who follows The Challenge, joining Drake, who follows the Challenge Instagram account and that of several contestants. Earlier this season, NBA All-Star and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said that he’s a fan of The Challenge and told Leroy Garrett to “get it done” on his final season before retirement.

Josh Recently Revealed That He Wants to Compete on ‘The Challenge’ for 3 More Years

In a recent Instagram Story, Josh revealed in response to a fan question that he’d like to compete on The Challenge a few more years before retiring. The 27-year-old said he’d like to keep appearing on the MTV show until he turns 30 years old, which means three years and as many as six seasons.

The Big Brother winner was eliminated in this week’s episode of Double Agents by Chris “CT” Tamburello after competitors were told it would be a double elimination. CT dominated the “Dead Ringer” elimination” and sent Josh home from his fourth season of the show.

After his elimination, Josh said in his exit interview that he’d like to return to the show and get his first win to become a Challenge champion. He said, “I think that my drive to succeed and to win for my family is bigger than any setback I can take. I promise you, you will see me in that final and one day I’m gonna be a f****** Challenge champion.”

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

