Robin Hibbard Arrested in Florida, ‘The Challenge’ Stars React

Former “The Challenge” star Robin Hibbard was arrested on August 2, 2022, at around 7:30 a.m., according to a report by The Ashley.

The publication reported that court documents showed that Hibbard was charged with Resisting Arrest (without violence) and providing a false name to law enforcement. She was set to be arraigned on August 9. The court documents gave her address as “homeless” and her occupation was written as “unemployed.”

It’s not the “Real World: San Diego” alum’s first run-in with the law as she has been arrested and charged with drug-related crimes in the past. The Sun reported in April 2022 that her family filed a restraining order against Hibbard and accused her of abusing drugs on their property.

According to the order, the reality star’s family said, “[We] watched her inject something in her arm with a needle. She was told multiple times to leave and not use drugs on our property, but did not leave and threatened us repeatedly. Finally she became irate on 3/31/2022 and caused such a loud commotion on the carport and front yard screaming loudly and destroying scaping that the neighbors called the police.”

The family member also claimed that Hibbard was suffering from a mental illness and hadn’t been taking her medication. At the time, Hibbard’s family requested that the judge order her to “participate in treatment, intervention and/or counseling services.” The Sun reported that the court ordered the former reality star to undergo a mental health evaluation in the next 10 days, but it’s unclear whether that took place.

Heavy reached out to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Several Challenge Stars Reacted to the Latest News About Hibbard

I think mark has tried to help in the past but I def will text him and see if there is anything we can do as a group. We all could collectively get the funds to send her to rehab, if she’s ready and willing.. i think the issue has been her not accepting help.. https://t.co/h1kEfcjebP — Jem (@JustJem24) August 9, 2022

Many “Challenge” stars addressed the news of Hibbard’s latest arrest as fans pleaded for the network to help if possible. Jemmye Carroll responded to one fan on Twitter and wrote, “I think mark [Long] has tried to help in the past but I def will text him and see if there is anything we can do as a group. We all could collectively get the funds to send her to rehab, if she’s ready and willing.. i think the issue has been her not accepting help..”

In response to the Instagram account MTV Thee Challenge sharing the article on its page, Arissa Hill wrote, “MTV is very well aware of what is going on with Robin, multiple attempts were made by cast members to get MTV on board with offering services and rehab, however, they were more interested in passing the buck to [Bunim/Murray Productions].” She added:

HOPEFULLY now that the public is becoming aware and tagging them they will do a bit more than ‘hopes and prayers and passing along the message’. It’s really trashy how cast members are treated like disposable and replaceable commodities… knowing that these same cast members helped build and sustain their brand. It’s sad.

Ruthie Alcaide clarified for fans, “there’s a big distinction between MTV and BMP. BMP offers mental health help ‘funding’ for cast members who ask, which is not always known that it IS available. And mental health and addiction often times go hand in hand. As far as Robin goes, it shows the repercussions years later from her experiences which run deep, and may still exist in her psyche as a current reality sometimes as I have heard.”

Ryan Kehoe wrote, “I have tried to reach out for years. I am praying for her always.” He added, “I was super tight with Robin for a long time, we lost touch for some years then she reached out and I immediately responded over and over again, but she never got back to me. I have certain he struggled with my own demons both on and off the show, especially when it comes to addiction, so it really breaks my heart because I want to show her what’s possible on the other side of it. She is such a wonderful spirit and the beautiful girl, and I was a fan girl before we even did a show together. I hope she gets the help she needs and if she sees this please know Robin I am here for you always, regardless of the time and distance.”

Heavy reached out to MTV for a statement.

Mark Long Previously Spoke About Hibbard’s Struggles & Said Many People Have Reached Out

Earlier this year, Mark Long spoke out about Hibbard’s situation in light of some of her social media posts and news of past arrests circulating on social media. During his January 2022 appearance on Johnny Bananas Devenanzio’s podcast “Death, Taxes and Bananas,” Mark said, “She’s in a bad place, I think the addiction has really taken a hold of her in a terrible way. I know a lot of people have tried to reach out, including her parents and her husband.”

He told listeners, “I hope someone can get to her and convince her to get help. I know deep down she probably wants it but it breaks my heart knowing that she’s in such a bad place.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a helpline. SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

