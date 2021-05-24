‘The Challenge’ Star Reveals Major Fight With Champ: ‘Security Broke It Up’

The popular spinoff show “The Challenge: All Stars” is soon coming to an end and a lot of behind-the-scenes information about the show has been coming out. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the eighth episode of “The Challenge: All Stars,” which dropped on Paramount Plus on May 20.

It’s been a few episodes now that rumors have been swirling online that there was an unaired fight between two unlikely competitors on “The Challenge: All Stars,” Nehemiah Clark and Ruthie Alcaide. Some fan and spoiler accounts even suggested that it became physical between the two.

In a recent podcast appearance, Ruthie addressed the rumors and confirmed the two had a major argument on the show and although security had to step in to break them up, the fight did not become physical.

Ruthie Revealed That She & Nehemiah Had a Big Fight But Are Friendly Today

In an interview on the Mike Lewis Podcast, Ruthie was asked about the rumored situation between her and Nehemiah that got cut out of the final show. The “Real World: Hawaii” star explained, “We were doing the mini final [in the fifth episode] and there was the puzzle thing, and Jisela [Delgado] and Nehemiah were right next to me and Mark [Long].” She continued:

One of the producers comes up to me and says ‘Ruthie, you gotta stand over here because they’re cheating, like you have to block the puzzle basically.’ And he tells them, if you guys do that one more time, you’re disqualified.

She said at the end of the mini final, she asked Nehemiah and Jisela, “which one of you guys were cheating?” She said Nehemiah replied right away that it was him. “I was like, oh really? And I don’t know if people know this but Nehemiah’s like mister spiritual, mister Buddha, you know. And he didn’t think it was a big deal, he’s like it’s a game.”

Ruthie told the podcast host she thought it was strange that someone who is so “spiritual” was cheating and the two ended up in a fight about it. She said although they didn’t hit each other, security had to break them up. The reality TV star revealed Jemmye Carroll was actually between the two and yelled at Ruthie, “You can’t hit a man!” and that she had to ride back to the house with security.

Ruthie concluded that the incident is why she now calls Nehemiah the “plastic Buddha,” but she said it’s an “affectionate term” as they’re not on bad terms. She also said she spoke to him on the phone after the show and said if needed the two could go on Instagram Live together to clear the air with fans.

Nehemiah Was Eliminated in the Episode Before the Final While Ruthie Went On to Compete for the Grand Prize of $500,000

Nehemiah was eliminated in the last episode before the final after the house voted for him to go into the Arena to face the losers of the daily challenge, Jisela Delgado and Eric “Big Easy” Banks. The votes were close between Nehemiah and Yes Duffy but Nehemiah ended up getting one vote more and was sent to the Arena.

The “Real World: Austin” star chose two-time elimination winner Kendal Sheppard as his partner as she already proved how strong she was down there. However, the two were unable to build their ladder quick enough to ring the bell and Big Easy and Jisela sent them packing.

After that elimination, Ruthie and 11 other cast members went to a two-part final challenge to battle it out for their chance to win $500,000. The first half of the two-part final aired last week and saw contestants race through a series of checkpoints in a typical “Challenge” final format. At the end of the first episode, Ruthie was sitting in the middle of the pack with 8 points accumulated.

The second half of the two-part final of “The Challenge: All Stars” will be released on Thursday, May 27 on Paramount Plus.

