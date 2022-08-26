The Challenge: USA Star Accused Production of Being ‘Sexist,’ Co-Star Says

“The Challenge: USA” is now eight episodes in and the competition is heating up as TJ Lavin announced last episode that the game is going to be individual moving forward.

The first individual challenge, Having a Blast, saw the contestants have to leap from a moving speedboat onto a runway lathered with dish soap and run up and down several times as the runways were being pulled by a barge. The women’s heat came down to two women, Sarah Lacina and Angela Rummans, but Angela edged out Sarah for the win.

Viewers saw the two women throw shade at each other at various moments during the episode, as Sarah said that she thought Angela hadn’t proven herself yet and had an “easy ride” all season. The comment raised eyebrows from many fans, who pointed out that Angela has won three challenges so far while Sarah is the only woman who hasn’t yet qualified for the final.

After the episode aired, Tyson Apostol sounded off on Sarah’s comments and ripped his co-star for making that opinion. He also shared some interesting behind-the-scenes information about Sarah’s claims against production.

Tyson Claimed That Sarah Was Saying That Production ‘Made’ Angela Win

On his weekly podcast “Surviving the Challenge,” Tyson told his co-host Amelia Wedemeyer that Sarah seemed “Very jealous and upset at Angela.” He said she was “being like ‘Angela hasn’t proven herself at all.’ And I’m like… ‘hmmm. Interesting statement.'”

He then continued with some behind-the-scenes information, stating that:

After the challenge, Sarah went around claiming that production had made Angela win and that Sarah truly won but they announced Angela as the winner because Sarah clearly was by far the fastest even though when we’re watching it you see Angela moving about twice as fast as Sarah.

After the episode aired, Sarah was ripped on Twitter by many “Challenge” fans for her comments about Angela and for trying to go into elimination against Enzo Palumbo.

Tyson Said That Sarah Was Accusing Production of Being ‘Sexist’ for Not Letting Her Go Into a Men’s Elimination

Tyson also revealed on the podcast that Sarah confronted production later about wanting to go into elimination against Enzo Palumbo despite it being a men’s elimination day.

“She started the day with that,” he said regarding his co-star’s comments about the challenge’s female winner, “and then she was like… then she tried rallying the entire house to go to production and tell them they’re sexist for not letting her go in elimination against Enzo.”

Tyson said he wanted to be well removed from those conversations. He explained that he’d love to “sit in on the conversations” like a “fly on the wall” but not be an active participant. “So yeah it went from ‘production’s rigging Angela winning everything’ to ‘I have to go against a man in an elimination,'” he concluded, calling it a “rollercoaster.”

“The Challenge: USA” airs on on CBS on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

