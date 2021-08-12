‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Sneak Peek After Episode 1 Shows Scheming & Physical Battles

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” had its premiere on August 11 and it was packed full of action and drama from start to finish. The first episode, “The List,” featured a great challenge that determined the teams, lots of politicking and drama, a big elimination and of course, shocking twists throughout.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and it contains spoilers for the trailer which aired at the end of the episode previewing the rest of the season.

The episode saw the elimination of “Survivor” star Michaela Bradshaw and fellow rookie Renan Hellemans. The aftermath of their elimination saw their opponents choose new partners, with Michele Fitzgerald infiltrating and choosing Devin Walker as a partner and Corey Lay choosing Tori Deal. Those two’s former partners, Kelz Dyke and Tracy Candela were left to pair up while Corey’s partner Emy Alupei paired up with Ed Eason, who came in to replace Nam Vo as Michele’s partner after he left the game.

At the end of the episode, MTV showed fans a trailer previewing the rest of the season instead of the usual sneak peek for the following episode and it contained several hints and teasers for what is to come.

The ‘Next On’ Segment Focused on the Rest of the Season & Not Just the Next Episode & Showed Physical Challenges & Eliminations

The teaser showed the return of Hall Brawl as an elimination, an exciting mission involving the contestants dropping stuff from helicopters and teams strapped to the top of spinning cars. It also showed similar clips to the full season trailer, including Big T falling into water from a heights challenge and the male contestants brawling in a muddy pit. It also looks as though there will be a lot of water-based challenges.

The short preview featured several exciting soundbites, like Devin saying “This game is different” and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley exclaiming, “Do not lie about something I have said.” Kelz Dyke said, “I’m taking everyone’s head off.” There is also a hint of veterans scheming to get rid of the rookies and to “let them self-explode.”

It also looked as though Nelson Thomas will be caught in a tricky situation as Berna Canbeldek is seen telling him, “Why would you lie and play games with two women” as the camera cut to Ashley Mitchell. The first episode revealed that Nelson and Ashley have taken their friendship a step further into the “friends with benefits” category.

The Next Episode Will Likely See Changing Strategies From the Twists T.J. Announced During This Week’s Episode

There were a few twists introduced during this week’s episode that will definitely have an impact on how the game is played, the first of which was the confirmation that elimination wins are not needed to qualify for TJ Lavin’s final. Competitors also learned that eliminations can be as pairs and won’t necessarily be male or female like on “Double Agents” and, perhaps most shocking, the winning team that formed the Agency can choose any guy and any girl to go into elimination against the house vote even if they’re not partners.

That means that they could choose to saddle a very strong competitor with a less physical teammate for physical eliminations in the hopes of getting rid of major threats in the game. It also means that rookies partnered with veterans won’t be kept safe due to their teammates’ connections and players can conspire to get their partner thrown in.

The final twist announced by TJ is similar to the “Double Agents” format whereby elimination winners can choose their new partners so that means we may see the teams change a lot as the season progresses.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

