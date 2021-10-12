‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 10 Preview Hints at Game-Changing Twist

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” had an explosive ninth episode as the veterans were forced to finally begin going after each other and it seems as though with the episode “The War” the season is about to get even more intense. The episode ended with host TJ Lavin hinting at a massive upcoming twist and the preview expanded on that.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the ninth episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on October 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and it contains spoilers for the sneak peek that aired at the end of the episode previewing next episode.

The episode ended with the elimination of reigning champ Amber Borzotra and her “Challenge” showmance and elimination partner Jeremiah White. With the gloves off between the vets and more than half the house voting for Cory Wharton and Bettina Buchanan, many veterans have made clear their targets now are the champions in the game with the goal of seeing new “Challenge” winners.

The Episode Ended on a Major Cliffhanger as the Teams Were Not Reshuffled & 2 Competitors Don’t Have Partners

The episode ended on a big cliffhanger courtesy of TJ as the winners of the elimination, Cory and Bettina, were not given the option of infiltrating the other cast members and choosing new partners and were instead told to rejoin the group, presumably still together. That left Amber and Jeremiah’s former partners Devin Walker and Tori Deal both on their own without new partners.

It’s unclear if the format will switch to solo competitors without teams or if Tori and Devin will become Rogue Agents like the previous season, “Double Agents,” but the preview that aired at the end of the episode had a few hints about what’s coming this week.

The synopsis for the week’s episode revealed that fans won’t have to wait for the whole episode to find out the twist as it will be “revealed at the ‘Diamond Dash’ mission.” It states, “The players struggle to adjust the new rules. Feeling like he is a constant target, one vet attempts to make a fresh start. Amanda is reminded of her reasons for fighting for the money.”

The Preview Hinted at Agents Speculating About the Format of the Game Moving Forward

The preview began with Josh Martinez telling Logan Sampedro and Emanuel Neagu that he doesn’t think the show will continue with teams. Ed Eason reminded viewers that some people have no partners and explained, “we don’t know what is going on at this point.”

The preview then cut to a scene of the cast members at the week’s mission as they run through the forest and others are seen with a puzzle. “I told you time and time again,” TJ said in a voiceover, “be ready for anything at any time.” The mission looked to have a lot of similarities with the first mission of the season, with shots of contestants running through the woods and smashing up bricks, so there may be an opportunity for a full team reshuffle.

However, the preview showed both Americans and international agents racing side-by-side so if the cast is separate in two it may not be along those lines. “Agents, it’s time to adapt, because from now on…” TJ said in the preview before it cut away, leaving viewers in suspense until the next episode.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

