‘The Challenge’ Cast React to ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 10: ‘Sad & Anxious’

The tenth episode of the 37th season of “The Challenge” marked the halfway point in the series in a lot more ways than one as it seemed to almost kick off a completely new series and format. The episode, titled “Precious Stones,” saw TJ Lavin explain the twist from the end of last week’s episode and a complex challenge really set the scene for what’s to come.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 10th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on October 13 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

The episode began with the “Diamond Dash” mission, before which TJ explained that the stars would no longer be competing in pairs. Contestants had to run through the woods and choose one of three checkpoints to complete to retrieve a gem and move to the next stage. Once there, the competitors had to put their gem on one of three platforms that would determine the teams moving forward.

Three teams were created with three male and three female competitors each and the next checkpoint saw the Emerald team win and form the Agency, consisting of Josh Martinez, Devin Walker, Emanuel Neagu, Kaycee Clark, Tori Deal and Nany Gonzalez. At nominations, the format was different again with only the Agency voting to compromise a player while the other two teams pleaded their case.

Since TJ said it would be a female elimination now with no more pairs eliminations, the Agency voted for Priscilla Anyabu, who’d recently blown up the veteran alliance and put a target on her back. In the Lair, contestants learned that Priscilla would be the one to choose her opponent from non-Agency women and, taking another big shot, the rookie chose Ashley Mitchell.

The two-time champ had a dominating performance and defeated Priscilla before learning that she could infiltrate any of the three teams, including the Agency. However, because of her best friend Amanda Garcia’s presence on team Sapphire, Ashley chose to return to her original team.

The Cast Reacted to the Challenge & the Creation of the New Teams

As the episode showed Priscilla and Bettina speaking about their backgrounds, Hughie Maughan shared, “One of my fav clips of the season was this, I actually loved it, feel like sometimes you don’t see much of people’s backgrounds and it makes them so much more appealing when you hear there reasons for things.”

Priscilla spoke about her reasons for competing and the love she has for her mother, tweeting, “Family is everything man. Not me tearing up watching that clip.” Amanda tweeted, “Awww @PriscillaAnyabu got me tearing up. So f***** sweet.” She then said, “seeing that clip of me talking to Avonni with Lynssie has me crying again.”

As the challenge took place, Priscilla wrote, “No one wants to be in Ruby cell. Not a single one of us.” Amanda tweeted, “Hahahaha @AlupeiEmy said f*** this hammer I’ma smash em myself HELLLLL YAAAAA SIS LOL.” Josh celebrated his team’s win, tweeting, “LFG team Emerald baby! 1st Daily Win.” Amanda called the team “cheaters” for the way they got the win.

Many of the Cast Members Shared Their Thoughts About Ashley Being on the Chopping Block, the Nominations & the Elimination

Not me with the friendship bracelet on still… Me to me : pic.twitter.com/QmMaq1p8Rm — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) October 14, 2021

As Emy Alupei was reading her note, Priscilla shared, “One thing about Emy is that she’s gonna say everything she hates then be or do exactly that.” Ashley clarified that she has nothing against Priscilla, commenting, “No hate to Priscilla! I think she’s a bad ass!!! Just some rookie pressure we’ve all had it!” Amanda wrote, “Kyle in Emerald has me f****** dead.”

During the elimination as the cast members were cheering for Ashley but revealing in their confessionals that they wanted to see her eliminated, Ashley tweeted, “Oh and I’m fake????” She also added, “When have I been sneaky….I’ll wait. (Besides hunter).” In another comment, she said, “I actually said I wouldn’t backstab my friends on emerald either…. But, they were never my friends im so sad about it honestly.” She said:

🙏🏼 sometimes it feels like nothing is real. After the show these people call me check on me and I don't realize how much they don't fuck with me. I feel like a dummy https://t.co/Ro3ay5XXvo — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) October 14, 2021

So I actually watched the episode last night. I was so sad and anxious. I just hear different things even when the season is over. It's so hard to hear the people you care about don't care — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) October 14, 2021

Amanda tweeted, “Wait…..I never knew Nany felt that way about Ashley?????”

After her elimination, Priscilla wrote, “She’s the champ for a reason. Knocked out by the best! I came. I saw. I did not conquer. But I have it my best!” Ashley shared, “I want to be honest. I was in my second run checking the colors and she had just finished the tires. Great competitor either way . It was grueling. Proud of this future challenge champ.”

After a win I always thank my dad. RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ecW7A7OiIx — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) October 14, 2021

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

