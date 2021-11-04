‘The Challenge’ Cast React to ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 13: ‘How’s That For Toxic?’

The 13th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” was unlucky for one cast member as they found themselves on the wrong side of the numbers in the house. The episode, “Titanic,” featured a difficult water challenge and set off some confrontations between certain cast members that had the stars of the show reacting online.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 13th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on November 3 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

During this episode, Ruby and Sapphire once again lost out to Emerald in the mission and, as it was a male elimination day, the Agency decided to compromise Cory Wharton. At the Lair, Cory called out the only remaining male rookie, Logan Sampedro, and the two faced off in Rope Burn. Logan had a strong performance and defeated Cory in two rounds before choosing to infiltrate Kyle Christie’s place on Sapphire.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cast Members Reacted to the Mission & Amanda Garcia’s Place in Team Ruby

Wow. I eat donuts every day and still beat them all. Although I have cellulite thighs, I still compete 😂 — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) November 4, 2021

The episode started with conversations about Amanda Garcia joining team Ruby as she pointed out that none of them were very welcoming toward her. This was highlighted during the challenge, where the Ruby team got frustrated with Amanda, who participated half-heartedly. Amanda eventually ended up getting into an argument with Nelson Thomas and Cory as they called her out for not taking responsibility for their loss and Amanda yelled back that Ruby was losing long before she joined the team.

On social media, Amanda reacted to that by writing, “Fun fact I didn’t jump for a long time cuz F*** them.” She added, “F*** you Ruby Dooby Dooooooooooo.” Amanda also shaded Emanuel Neagu’s showmance with Tori Deal, addressing his comment about Romanian kids taking pictures on top of pigs. She wrote, “Eman likes jumping on pigs MAKES SENSE LOLOLOLOL.” She also said:

I’m dying at me arguing with Nelson at the club. GO DOWN AND SWITCH TEAMS HOW BOUT THAT hahahahhaahhahjahhhahhahah #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) November 4, 2021

The mission was called “Sunken Intelligence” and teams had to unravel a long, heavy rope knotted underwater around a sunken boat. They had to then attach one end of the rope to a chest and drag it to shore, where they could recover their diamond from inside and stop their time. The Emerald cell managed to pull out their fourth win in a row and cast members shared their thoughts about the challenge online:

Hmmm so what y’all think the guys are thinking right now 🧐🧐🧐 https://t.co/NGt1tyJ1Uu — Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas) November 4, 2021

ok.. Kyle wasn't doing horrible , but my bad for yelling. still think he was pulling the wrong way hahahah — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) November 4, 2021

Amandas Ass looks GOOOOOD 😂 — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) November 4, 2021

I love watching @MTVASHLEYBROOKE and @KyleCGShore argue during this. So fuckin funny 🤣 CMON BROOOOO #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) November 4, 2021

There Were Also Strong Reactions to the Nominations, the Agency’s Pick & Cory’s Elimination at the Hands of Logan

I just want to say. Don't dull your shine. Don't stop winning. If people call you paranoid it's because you see through them. You are not too big they are too small. Watching back this season has me crying so much bc from the beginning they were always against me. And I felt it. — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) November 4, 2021

At nominations, things were heated as the Agency debated between Logan and the other male competitors. They eventually chose Cory, saying he was a strong competitor who often makes it to the final. If they were going to break the veteran alliance, it’s unclear why they didn’t target CT Tamburello who also makes it to many finals and actually wins them, but CT’s ties with the Emerald vets were likely stronger than Cory’s.

While this was airing, cast members discussed the scenes online, with Ashley saying, “I honestly feel for Cory. It’s sad we’ve came from the same shit deal with the same shit and are pitted against eachother honestly upsets me.” She also said, “I’m honestly shook. I never thought they would do that not would I want them to!!! I swear I didn’t know! But after seeing how they talk about me…..of course.”

I think it's fucked up. If I knew that would’ve happened I would’ve infiltrated Emerald to begin with. I honestly thought we were sticking together #thechallenge37 — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) November 4, 2021

Emerald acting like they need to discuss who’s goin in when they already know it’s gunna be Cory IM DEAD #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) November 4, 2021

I put on my moms life i didn't know he was going I'm tonight. And these are the people calling me snakes. I'm so over it — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) November 4, 2021

Amanda revealed she was happy with Cory going in, writing, “Fun fact: I actually already had a convo with Josh & Devin last week saying I would throw it to keep them safe if they promised they would put in Cory bcuz I knew that would make Nelson automatically safe. SO YOURE WELCOME @_nelsonthomas. HOWS THAT FOR ‘TOXIC’ #TheChallenge37.” She added:

I also wanted Cory put in and sent home cuz he does nothing but fuck up Nelson’s game. GO DOWN THERE AND LETS SEE HOW GOOD YOU REALLY ARE BOYYYYYYY 🤣🥴 #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) November 4, 2021

At the Lair, Cory called Logan down to face him in Rope Burn, which was a type of tug-of-war with the goal of destabilizing the opponent and making them fall off their sphere. Logan was able to out-strategize Cory and beat him in two rounds, sending the veteran home. Once again, however, the winning player chose not to infiltrate the strongest team, Emerald, as Logan took Kyle’s place on Sapphire.

Was I the only vet rooting for C besides Nelson lol. — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) November 4, 2021

Hahahaha if anyone believes they will stay on Ruby they are in fact as dumb as they look #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) November 4, 2021

they didn’t show that Cory was possibly gunna pick Kyle for elimination-once me and kyle heard that we exposed Logan making sneaky deals with everyone so Cory would DEF pick him instead muahahahahah #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) November 4, 2021

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’