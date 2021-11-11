‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Cast React to Episode 14: ‘Demented A** Clown’

Episode 14 of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” was a rollercoaster ride with the veterans finally getting forced to turn on each other, and a thrilling Top Gun-inspired challenge tested the teamwork of all the different cells. The episode, titled “Mavericks,” caused a lot of “Challenge” cast members to share their thoughts online.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 14th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” which aired on November 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

The 14th episode, which was set to be a female elimination day, started with a lot of negotiations as Amanda Garcia tried to take her fate into her own hands. Since she thought she might get called down to the Lair by any female competitor, she preferred to be the Agency vote and choose her opponent based on the elimination.

Amanda got Josh Martinez to reveal that he would prefer to keep Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez on his team over Tori Deal. At the mission, TJ Lavin announced that it was a “Top Gun” inspired challenge and teams would have to escape from a fighter jet suspended above the water, retrieve puzzle pieces and solve the puzzle using the answer key under one of the submerged wings.

A strong performance by Sapphire meant that they won the mission and another cell finally took power away from Emerald. At nominations, viewers saw that Sapphire’s Ashley Mitchell was missing and the three other team members voted for Amanda, who said her goal was to win and infiltrate Emerald, which rubbed Devin Walker the wrong way.

At the Lair, TJ revealed that Ashley was actually deactivated from the game and sent home for breaking one of the rules but he didn’t elaborate further and the rule-break in question wasn’t shown (more on that here). Amanda called down Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and ended up defeating the British reality star. However, despite losing in the Lair, TJ told Big T to rejoin Ruby since the cast had already lost a female competitor. Amanda then chose to infiltrate Emerald and took Tori’s spot, sending her over to Ruby.

Cast Members Reacted to the Plotting in the House & the Scary Mission

The episode started with Tori and Kaycee play-fighting in the kitchen while Amanda looked on and as it aired, Amanda tweeted, “Unimpressed. She’s annoying af #TheChallenge37.” Tori explained that she’s not sure why Amanda doesn’t like her and Amanda wrote, “Hahahahahaha no b**** I say it to your face I just prefer to not talk to you. #TheChallenge37.”

Ashley called out the cast members who were trying to avoid having Big T on their team, writing, “Big t is a good competitor. Why does she get that story line.” Nelson wrote, “I hate you

@MTVDevinWalker!!!! I thought we were friends. Your doing what you do best #Talkingshit.”

As Amanda and Josh were discussing which woman Josh was more comfortable losing on his team, Amanda wrote, “Just trying to make Josh feel included and admit Tory is the worst on the team hahahahaha I already know what I’m planning.”

As the mission began, Corey Lay wrote, “Literally I have been waiting to watch this mission since the trailer. I am hyped!” Amanda tweeted, “Hopefully Emeralds jet doesn’t accidentally sink with them all inside that would be TERRIBLE.” She then laughed at Emerald doing poorly in the mission, writing, “6 ppl and still flopping I’m dead.”

I’m dead @MTVDevinWalker finally wins a couple dailies and thinks he’s king of the challenge. 🥴 #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) November 11, 2021

Corey added, “Ashley and CT proving why they are champions in this mission.” Ashley replied, “Thanks king.” Amanda wasn’t happy with Devin discussing her “skill set” in his confessional and wrote, “[Devin] f*** youuuuu. Your best friend [Kyle] couldn’t read a f***** key with ‘scuba’ [Nelson] it has nothing to do with my skill set loser.”

Found the last piece guys !!! Made my team proud !!! SAPHIRE 4 LIFE 💙

THE WOLVES GANG 🐺 #TheChallenge37 @ChallengeMTV #unclect #logan #ashley — Emy Alupei (@AlupeiEmy) November 11, 2021

The Cast Also Reacted to the Nominations, the Elimination, & Ashley’s Departure

After the mission, there was the usual scheming and politicking before nominations and Amanda reacted to Nelson’s comments about the Ruby cell, writing, “Don’t worry @_nelsonthomas

we don’t wanna be in Ruby with YOU either.” Nelson replied by calling Amanda a “boss.”

As Amanda and Nany exchanged heated words in the club, Corey tweeted, “‘I’m a nice person, but I’m still crazy. Don’t test me.’ Nany is a WHOLE MOOD #TheChallenge37.” Amanda added, “IM MIGHT PICK YOU KAYCEE YOU AINT SAFE.” Amanda tweeted, “PSA: Never let a group of b****** talkin all hush hush intimidate you. STAND STRONG ALWAYS BABYYYYY.”

Yeah Tory big shoes to fill. 🥴Got anymore juice????? #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) November 11, 2021

Later, Amanda clarified that she spoke to Kaycee and Nany after their fight in the club and they all “moved on” and she loves them. Regarding Tori, she wrote, “F*** her fake s*** I ain’t about it.”

YA GOOD ADVICE DEVIN. LEMME HELP YOU WIN NOT ME 🥴🥴🥴🥴STUPID ASSSSSSSS. Talk about fuckin selfish pffffff. Some friend you are bro #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) November 11, 2021

In regards to the arguments in nominations, Amanda wrote, “They want me to stay on a losing team. Kkkkkkkkkk.” She added, “These mfs think they gunna scare me????? HAHAHAHA WELCOME TO HELL B****.” Ashley wrote, “Amanda has never lied though sorrrrryyyyy.” Amanda also wrote, “@JOSHMBB19 YOU EXPOSED YOURSELF HOMIE.” Devin later said, “For the record always have been still am a big Amanda guy, extremely entertaining.”

Corey said, “Whew. Imagine if the vet alliance could’ve been broken earlier. This deliberation was heated omg #TheChallenge37.” Amanda said, “PUT. ME. IN.” Ashley wrote about her exit, “Rules are rules and I respect @mtv and TJs call. The best apology is changed behavior. See you next time @challenge.”

If you don’t wanna win with me…. you’ll lose with me. PERIOD 💯 #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) November 11, 2021

Amanda called out Tori as her elimination was airing, telling her, “Shut up Tory you have done nothing but f*** up Josh’s game you fake a** bitch. I’m way more his friend than you wtf. Demented a** clownnnnnn.” She retweeted someone who referenced that Tori was an instigator in the fight between Josh and Fessy Shafaat that led to Fessy’s removal from the game and wrote, “I wish I could retweet a million times. FACTS. she’s only ‘friends’ with ppl in the game so she can get ahead. Not cuz she actually gives a damn about them.”

During the elimination, Amanda wrote, “Love you @theogbig_t let’s go sis no one wants us so let’s fight to f*** up ppls lives hahahahaha #TheChallenge37.” Emanuel Neagu shared a rare tweet, commenting, “She only does trash talking , bulling and creating chaos . Y’all still wondering why no one wants her on their team ? :)))”

Tory screaming her lungs out for Big T scared asssssss 🥴🥴🥴🥴 #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) November 11, 2021

Corey reacted to the fact that the two women had to compete and Big T was “eliminated” only to be brought back a second later, writing, “TJ making them go through all of that just to say no one goes home! I’m screaminggggggggg 😩😂 #TheChallenge37.”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

