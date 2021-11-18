‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 16 Preview Hints at Clash Between 2 Veterans

Episode 15 of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” was a fiery hour-and-a-half featuring a massive physical challenge that exposed alliances and caused several cracks to form in some friendships in the house. The preview for the follow-up episode hinted that the impact and fallout of that will continue to be felt among the cast.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 15th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on November 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and it contains spoilers for the sneak peek that aired at the end of the episode previewing next episode.

The episode saw several friendships put to the test as Tori Deal and Devin Walker found themselves on opposite cells and going head-to-head in the challenge, while a mistake from Kyle Christie betrayed his alliance with CT Tamburello and he ended up getting voted in by the veteran. Kyle called out Josh Martinez and managed to eliminate the “Big Brother” star then joined CT and Emy Alupei on the Sapphire cell, sending Logan Sampedro back to Ruby.

The Preview Hinted at an Important Challenge That Will Likely Require Endurance & Strength

The preview hinted at another physical challenge, perhaps a mini-final, as contestants were seen loading up bags and running along the beach with them. In one clip, Emanuel Neagu seemed to be doing well, running easily with his bag. In a voiceover, CT explained, “Kyle’s back on Sapphire, I don’t know how I feel about it.”

Kyle chose to return to Sapphire despite the team voting him into elimination the week before. In the last episode, fans saw Kyle and CT butt heads over their failed alliance during the mission and CT told Kyle they weren’t friends. During the preview for the upcoming episode, CT said Kyle might have either returned to Sapphire for protection or “he’s coming to sabotage.”

The episode description on MTV’s schedule shows that it will be called “Riverdance” and the description states, “Agents feel what it’s like to get their hands on one million dollars during an exhausting mission. Emy worries that the rivalry between her teammates could result in her going to elimination. Two agents’ broken friendship gets tangled up in the game.”

The Sneak Peak Showed That the Friendship Between Tori and Devin Will Come to a Head

As the description and preview hinted, the strength of the friendship between Tori and Devin will truly be put to the test in the upcoming episode. Viewers saw last week that Tori was actively working against the Emerald cell during a guys’ elimination week, despite the presence on the team of her two close friends Josh Martinez and Devin and her romantic interest Emanuel.

Tori told Devin that she had to work to protect the guys on her team or they would be even weaker and that would hurt her game. Devin defended his position and the two had an argument and it seems that it will continue in the 16th episode. The preview shows Tori telling Devin, “You hurt my feelings, if you don’t apologize you’re about to lose a friend.”

Devin asks her, “For what?” and Tori replied, “Just say sorry, that’s it, that’s all I’m asking. Say Tori, I’m sorry.” The preview then ends with Devin putting his head in his hands so viewers will have to tune in to see what happens next.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

