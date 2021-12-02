‘The Challenge’ Cast React to ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 17: ‘F*** You TJ’

The 16th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” has come and gone and the final challenge is still not here although there were more and more hints that it is just around the corner. The episode, which ended in a major cliffhanger twist thanks to host TJ Lavin, saw a lot of the cast members of the show reacting on social media.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 17th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” which aired on December 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

The episode featured an exciting balancing challenge that showcased CT Tamburello’s strengths as the reigning “Double Agents” champion dominated the competition and single-handedly got Sapphire the win. The three Agency members voted Logan Sampedro into elimination, who called down the only other male rookie, Emanuel Neagu. The two faced off in a close contest but Emanuel’s agility and endurance got him the win and sent Logan packing.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

There Were Reactions to the Preparation for the Challenge & the Intense Mission This Week

Mood because a new episode of #TheChallenge37 starts RIGHT NOW on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/eOBBxzQFp5 — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 2, 2021

The episode started with a lot of the competitors opening up about what they’re fighting for and how important it is for them to make a final. Tori Deal spoke about her engagement and breakup from Jordan Wiseley and how important it was for her to pick herself up again, while Emanuel opened up about how life-changing the money would be for his family.

Nelson tweeted asking fans if he should trust Logan or not. Viewers also saw CT on a touching call home with his wife Lili and his son CJ as he revealed in his confessional that he really wanted to try to win two seasons back-to-back.

Derrick Kosinski joked, “Antibody else wish this comp @ChallengeMTV was at their local aquatics center on a daily basis?!!” Amanda explained, “Started late and had to pause but I’m back watching now. This challenge was a b**** I was scared to even throw the bombs cuz they were so heavy when they swung back it almost knocked ppl off.”

During the challenge, Emy Alupei and Kyle Christie really struggled to get across without falling and didn’t get any capsules across, while CT single-handedly got seven of their capsules across without falling into the water. The Ruby team really struggled while Emerald cell was also able to get seven capsules across. The challenge winner ended up getting decided by the time it took overall and TJ revealed that Sapphire pulled it off.

Dude CTs good at everything 🤦🏻‍♀️ #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) December 2, 2021

Amanda explained that she was told by her team to jump in. “Hahahaha f*** that im jumping in. P.S. EMERALD TOLD ME TOOOOO. they also told me to not come back up the ladder hahahahaha.” She added, “I love when TJ yells at me. IM STALLING TJ DUH.” She laughed at Kyle Christie celebrating the win despite CT doing all the work.

Cast Members Also Reacted to the Nominations, Elimination & TJ’s Shocking Announcement About a ‘Night of Eliminations’

Corey Lay wasn’t happy with the nominations as he wrote, “Ughhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh what’s happening in this nomination? Likeeeeeeeeeeee omg.” He added, “F****** fight to stay in the game! I’m screaming at my tv.” Amanda commented on Tori calling out Kyle’s winning celebrating, writing:

She told him to win with grace when she’s been an absolute shitbag every time she’s won. Fuckin hypocrite. 🥴 #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) December 2, 2021

Sapphire’s win left only four men eligible for the elimination: Devin Walker, Nelson Thomas, Logan and Emanuel. Emy’s friendship and alliance with Emanuel ensured that the Agency voted for Logan instead. Corey tweeted, “Wow. I’m legit shocked it’s not Emanuel. Nothing against Emanuel… just shocked.”

It wasn’t enough to keep Emanuel out as Logan called him down to the sand. Devin tweeted, “Call me out I dare you.” Nelson wrote, “Ruby team can’t win a challenge but let’s see if we can win a final, holdup do we even trust each other hmmmm.” Amanda explained, “I think Logan thought it was a puzzle.”

The elimination was a very simple concept, with both competitors having to race to a lever, jump over a rocket on the way there and back, and hit their starting lever in under 15 seconds. They would have to do it over and over again until one person couldn’t make it back in that time. Corey tweeted, “Wow what a simple yet amazing elimination. Let’s see who can get the win.”

Viewers quickly saw that the two were very evenly matched but Emanuel seemed to jump over the rocket with a bit more ease than Logan. However, it wasn’t until TJ reduced the time to 10 seconds that Logan began to struggle and eventually tripped on his way over the rocket. Amanda wrote that the elimination took a really long time and said, “I genuinely think Logan purposely ‘tripped’. That man can run FOREVER. he was just mentally checked out.”

TJ SAID WHAT NOW?! 😱😨 I’m gonna need next week to get here ASAP. #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/KHmRaw2fND — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 2, 2021

After Logan’s elimination, TJ dropped a major bomb on the contestants, telling them that a “night of eliminations” was beginning and two more competitors would be eliminated before the end of the night. Corey tweeted, “Hope the remaining rookies can make it to the final! Let’s go Emanuel and Emy! Do it for all of us.” Amanda tweeted, “F*** you TJ. WHYYYYY” and “PRAY FOR ME PPL.”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’