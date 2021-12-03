‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 18 Preview Hints at Start of the Final Challenge

The 17th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” finished with a huge cliffhanger as the cast got even closer to making a final. The preview for next episode showed that the final challenge is just around the corner but a major test remains for the competitors still standing.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 17th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on December 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and it contains spoilers for the sneak peek that aired at the end of the episode previewing next episode.

The challenge this episode was a tricky balancing affair that saw CT Tamburello shine and get the victory for Sapphire. The Agency’s decision to send in Logan Sampedro led to a rookie-rookie showdown in the Lair as he called down Emanuel Neagu. The contest was a close one but Emanuel managed to defeat Logan. However, as TJ revealed at the end of the episode, Logan won’t be the only one leaving the game before the final.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Episode Ended in a Cliffhanger Which Was Teased Once More in Next Week’s Preview

After Emanuel won the elimination, instead of asking him which team he wanted to be on, TJ Lavin told him to rejoin the group. He then added that they’re in the Lair, which is the place for eliminations. “So that’s what we’re gonna do,” TJ said. “Right here, right now. This is the night of eliminations. And before we leave, two more agents will be deactivated and sent home.”

The preview for the next episode featured TJ reminding players that there will be two competitors leaving the game in the “night of eliminations.” There were clips of all the competitors in their challenge gear as Nelson Thomas said in a voiceover, “Everything is on the line. The best of the best from the entire world; it’s time to go to war.”

According to the MTV schedule, the episode will be titled “Night of Mistakes,” which hints that competitors might regret some of their decisions during the night of eliminations. The episode is described as, “TJ’s shocking twist sends the players into a panic as they battle for survival before the Final.”

“One player finds themselves on blast for trying to help another player during a tight elimination,” it continued. “The remaining players begin TJ’s Final.” The description hints that the final will likely start during the episode, which means it will probably have a second part the following week for the 19th episode.

The Preview Hinted at the Start of the Final Challenge Although It Didn’t Show Any of the Competitors Involved

The second half of the preview for next week’s episode indicated that “the final is coming.” The episode will likely feature the start of the final challenge although how much of it viewers will get to see in the 18th episode remains to be seen.

The clips previewing the final challenge didn’t show which competitors made it through the eliminations to compete. There were glimpses of a helicopter and a climb up rocky terrain as TJ said, “Welcome to my final.” It also appeared as though competitors will have to jump from a helicopter into the water. “An epic test of your mind, body and heart,” TJ said.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’