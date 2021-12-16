Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann & Others React to ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Finale

Several months after the premiere of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” viewers learned which competitors walked away from Croatia with their share of the million-dollar prize. The final began in last week’s episode, which ended as the remaining eight competitors were split into two cells, purple and orange.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 19th and final episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” including the winner(s), which aired on December 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

The episode began where last week’s ended, with the first four competitors arriving at the checkpoint forming the purple cell while the last four formed the orange cell. The purple cell dominated the majority of the next few checkpoints and eventually ended day one in first place. The next day, the orange cell learned they’d have to face off against each other to continue.

Kyle Christie defeated Nelson Thomas in a repeat of the first elimination of the season while Kaycee Clark beat Nany Gonzalez in an emotional moment of the episode. As the winners of the elimination, they were able to choose their partners for the final leg of the challenge. Kaycee picked CT Tamburello and Kyle Christie chose Tori Deal, leaving Devin Walker and Emy Alupei as teammates.

Kaycee and CT and Kyle and Tori were neck-and-neck for the remainder of the final but CT and Kaycee managed to pull out the win by just mere seconds, giving Kaycee her first “Challenge” championship and CT his fifth. The two winners also decided to give $50,000 of their winnings each to the other four competitors, so both walked away with $400,000.

Cast Members Reacted to the 1st Portion of the Final & the Elimination of 2 Competitors

As the second part of the final began, Derrick Kosinski tweeted, “Who’s taking this NEXT LEG?!!

The Brains of Purple Cell or the Braun of Orange Cell?!! #TheChallenge37” Corey Lay said, “Oh wow. Orange caught up and passed them????”

After struggling in the swimming challenge, Nelson tweeted, “I can sit here and make excuse or own my shit. No excuse, just keep it pushing. Shout out to the purple squad for the support!!! It’s not over!!! Let’s Gooo!!!!! #TheChallenge37 ScubaNelly back to the drawing board.” The Orange cell struggled with their puzzle, prompting Corey to write, “Oh god. This conversation about shapes is killing me.”

Nobody had no idea what to do, I was just throwing ideas out there… 🤣 #puzzle #purplesquad #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/WjnL0UvsjJ — Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas) December 16, 2021

Johnny Bananas joked, “How old were you when you learned a long square is called a rectangle?

@_nelsonthomas was today years old.” Nelson clapped back, “Their aways story behind everything aka unseen clips. Typical @johnnybananas being a #MrAsshole. I hope that was good laugh.”

As the competitors prepared for elimination, Corey said, “Holy s***. Nany vs Kaycee in this elimination? I wasn’t ready for this.” Derrick tweeted, “Tough losses for @_nelsonthomas and Nany. Keep ya heads up! #TheChallenge37.”

There Were Many Reactions to the Final Checkpoint of the Challenge & the Overall Winners

A champion isn’t always defined by who has the most talent. It’s about who can get hit the hardest and get back up. A champion is defined by the distance he/she is willing to go I’m learning everyday of my life,and thank you to @ChallengeMTV forgiving me opportunity to level⬆️ — Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas) December 16, 2021

After the elimination, Kaycee and Kyle chose their new partners and Corey pointed out their advantage, writing, “Wow it’s actually kind of better to have been last in the team part of the final then winning the elimination… because omg choosing your final partner is an incredible power.”

Johnny Bananas wrote, “I totally would have split the money too #thechallenge37 @ChallengeMTV.” He congratulated CT on his win as Corey called the five-time champ the “goat.” Derrick wrote, “Ruptured Patellar Tendon is some serious s***!! Nice comeback for

[Kaycee] #TheChallenge37.”

Wes Bergmann commented, “Congratulations to Kaycee and CT for a fantastic season. Extremely well played Hat’s off to the rest of the finalists who gave them a serious run for their money. Every single person was very impressive.” Josh Martinez wrote, “So proud of this group man for a hell of a Szn and Big Congrats to the Goat Kaycee & Ct what an inspiration.”

