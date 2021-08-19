‘The Challenge’ Season 37 Episode 2 Review: The Veteran Alliance

The second episode of the 37th season of “The Challenge” aired on Wednesday night and it gave fans a better glimpse at how the alliances and competition are shaping up on “Spies, Lies and Allies.” The episode description read, “Agents take to the skies in the ‘Heli Heist’ mission and a ‘mystery agent’ joins the game. Nelly T gets himself into hot water when he starts flirting with two different agents. One unsuspecting Agent becomes the target of a Veteran alliance conspiracy.”

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the second episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on August 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The second episode had a lot to live up to as the premiere last week delivered on the action, the drama between the huge personalities in the house and the endless twists delivered by TJ Lavin. The episode began where last week’s left off, with the competitors returning to the house after Corey Lay dominated the elimination with his partner Michele Fitzgerald, sending Michaela Bradshaw and Renan Hellemans home and causing a major team reshuffle.

The Rookie Cast This Year Features a Lot of Big Personalities & There Are Already More Hookups in 2 Episodes Than the Entire ‘Double Agents’ Season

It’s always hard when a new “Challenge” season comes around to get to know all of the rookies on the show and this year there are a lot of new faces. To add to that, many of them come from international shows that most “Challenge” fans won’t have even heard of, let alone seen (are there many “Warsaw Shore” fans in the States?).

The good news this year is that most of these rookies have huge personalities and show a lot of promise as recurring characters for the show. Ed Eason came in with a bang and seems to be creating a lot of friendships among his costars while Emy Alupei’s passionate and energetic personality will likely get a few “Challenge” fans on her side.

Fans were treated this episode to not one but two parties, first at the house and then at a club another night. The main theme during these two nights, apart from the cast members looking incredible and the on-point dancing montages, was the growing love triangle between Nelson Thomas, Ashley Mitchell and Berna Canbeldek. If that situation isn’t a powder keg about to explode, I don’t know what is.

Sure enough, after the second night out, Ashley let loose on Nelson and Berna, who she insisted on calling “Bertha,” while the rest of the house watched. Unfortunately for the rookies, the drama wasn’t enough to fracture the fragile veteran alliance and Kelz Dyke and Tracy Candela were voted into elimination. Tori Deal decided to prove her allegiance to the veterans despite her brief showmance with Kelz and the success of the vote will likely only solidify the vet alliance.

That is, unless Ashley and Nelson clash again, as that situation was left far from resolved in this episode. Or Nelson and Fessy, who still have unfinished business after their argument during the premiere episode. Or any combination of Amanda Garcia, Kyle Christie, Josh Martinez, Amber Borzotra and Devin Walker, who all have some baggage, grudges and no filter. Time will tell if the rookies will be able to band together and exploit those weaknesses in the coming episodes.

The Action-Movie Theme Continued With the Daily Challenge, Which Showcased Some Strong Competitors to Look Out For

The production budget this season looks to be bigger than ever as the second episode featured an impressive action-movie mission involving a helicopter, moving vehicles, TJ arriving in a gorgeous Lamborghini and, of course, explosions. The fear with these types of challenges is often that the actual competition will be lacking due to the focus on the esthetics (remember the embarrassing display during the wrestling challenge on the cargo nets hanging from a helicopter last season?).

Luckily, that wasn’t the case in this episode, as the challenge focused on teamwork and the ability of cast members to accurately throw and catch the gems in adverse conditions. The large range of results, from the winning team with 30 gems to the teams with around 10 gems, showed that the challenge could be jaw-dropping and competitive at once.

Some teams performed really well in the mission, in addition to winners Esther Biade and Fessy Shafaat, who seems like he might have learned his lesson in being a supportive partner after “Double Agents” and encouraged Esther before the challenge. Emanuel Neagu and Kaycee Clark also stood out, coming in second place, but despite that Tori has been the number one pick for elimination winners instead of Kaycee.

We also saw the arrival of Amber Borzotra, last year’s champion, who became Josh Martinez’s partner after his initial teammate Lauren Coogan was “deactivated” and nearly completely edited out of the show.

Kelz was eliminated at the end of the episode but hopefully, the Netflix star will be back on the show in the future to show a bit more of what he can bring to the table since his physical strength, strategic mindset and never-back-down attitude have the potential to make him a powerful and exciting player once he gains some more experience.

The episode ended with a lot of questions for viewers that we’ll hopefully see answers to in the next few weeks. How will the new teams fare in the challenges? Will Corey and Michele be targeted as a strong rookie-rookie team? What will happen between Nelly T, Ashley and Berna?

More importantly, will the veteran alliance hold? Or will the rookies be able to outmaneuver them?

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

