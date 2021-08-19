‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 3 Preview Shows Dramatic & Scary Challenge

The second episode of the new season, “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” aired on August 18 and it did not disappoint after the action and drama-packed first episode of the 37th season the week prior. The episode, titled “Bertha,” featured a mission straight out of an action movie, a lot of drama between cast members and some hints about what could come next in the season.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the second episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on August 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and it contains spoilers for the sneak peek which aired at the end of the episode previewing next week.

The episode saw the elimination of one of the more physically imposing rookies, Kelz Dyke, and his teammate Tracy Candela from “Love Island Germany” at the hands of newcomer Ed Eason and Emy Alupei. It also featured the arrival of Amber Borzotra to replace Lauren Coogan as Josh Martinez’s partner and the strengthening of the veteran alliance. However, the short preview for the next episode hinted at drama between the vets and an intense challenge.

The Preview Showed a Glimpse of Confrontation Between Cast Members & a Scary Challenge Which Might Cause Some Injuries

After the second episode aired, the brief “Next On” segment showed that the veteran alliance may not last much longer as Tori Deal, Aneesa Ferreira and Devin Walker sat and discussed Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Tori said she didn’t trust her. Big T seemed to be aware of the doubt and mistrust in her.

On “Double Agents,” Big T masterminded the elimination matchup of Tori vs Aneesa early on in the season and although Devin is a good friend to Tori, he did also get close to Big T last season so it will be interesting to see that dynamic play out.

The preview clip then showed TJ introducing the mission this week, “Sea Cave Recon,” an intense and possibly dangerous swimming challenge. Fans could see competitors jumping off a cliff into the sea and then they will likely have to swim into the cave. It appeared as though some people will struggle with it, as Hughie Maughan told his partner Ashley Mitchell he was “terrified.” He added, “Who the hell would want to do this willingly?”

Ashley then said in a voiceover, “This cave is so dangerous,” as viewers saw blood coming down Michele Fitzgerald’s face. Many contestants struggled to stay afloat in their lifejackets as the waves pushed them into the rock walls.

There Were Some Hints of What Might Come This Episode & Unresolved Issues Between Co-Stars

There were a few hints dropped in the second episode that could come into play next week, including Corey Lay and Michele Fitzgerald saying that they may have a target on their back now that they are partners. The pair is one of the two remaining rookie-rookie teams and the partners proved their strength by winning an elimination together so they might be seen as a threat.

There is also some unresolved tension between Ashley, Berna Canbeldek and Nelson Thomas who are embroiled in a love triangle that came to a head after the party. Although words were exchanged, nothing seemed to be resolved so it may come up again in the future.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

