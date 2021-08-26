‘The Challenge’ Cast Reacts to ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 3: ‘Shut That B**** Down’

Episode three of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” titled, “Truce or Dare,” aired this week on MTV and once again, it delivered on all fronts, mainly in terms of action and strategizing. As the hour-and-a-half episode aired, the stars of the show shared their opinions and perspectives on social media and the reactions got a bit fiery at times.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the third episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on August 25 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

The theme this week was Tula “Big T” Fazakerley’s place in the veteran alliance as some of the vets, especially Tori Deal, expressed their doubts about her loyalties. With the question marks swirling, the teams took part in a scary mission, Sea Cave Recon, involving competitors having to jump 30 feet from a cliff into the sea, swim into a sea cave, retrieve two bombs and get dragged by WaveRunners along the coast, then swim the rest of the way to the finish line.

The winning duo was the newly-formed pair of Tori and Ed Eason but the challenge this week also cost the show one cast member, Tommy Sheehan, who had to leave the competition after suffering a concussion. That left his partner Big T alone and vulnerable as Tori debated whether to get revenge on the woman who sent her in against Aneesa Ferreira on “Double Agents.”

At nominations, the house voted for Tacha Akide and Jeremiah White, one of only two rookie-rookie teams left in the competition. Tori and Ed then chose Corey Lay and Berna Canbeldek to go into elimination. However, because of Tommy’s departure, host TJ Lavin revealed it would be a female-only elimination, Slipping Up. Tacha and Berna looked to be neck-and-neck throughout the difficult contest but Berna was able to use her acrobatics background to edge out the Nigerian reality star and remain in the game. She chose to remain with her partner CT Tamburello, leaving Big T and Jeremiah to team up.

Cast Members Reacted to the Scary Mission & the Alliances & Politics in the House

NELLYT is open for business!!!! Let’s Gooooo — Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas) August 26, 2021

As Big T expressed doubts about her place in the vet alliance, Corey L. tweeted that she should have worked with the rookies instead of the vets as they would have her back. He also spoke about his conversation with Gabo Szabo and how unfortunate it was that many of the rookies with veteran partners weren’t willing to form a rookie alliance. “Love Gabo but he’s SO lucky to have Nany,” he wrote. “Me and Michele are fighting every single day while other rookies get to sit there safe doing nothing. Sigh.”

Berna wrote about the mission, “I remember, this water was soooo cold I took away my breath.” She also cheered on Tacha and Jeremiah during their heat as the two rookies struggled in the water. Corey L. joked:

Not gonna lie. Seeing CT's and Tommy's ass was the highlight of this mission. 🍑 #thechallenge37 — Corey Lay – MTV Challenge (@CoreyLay) August 26, 2021

Fessy Shafaat tweeted that he wished the final edit was able to show everyone’s swims and Josh Martinez agreed, writing, “This challenge was so sick man wish they would have shown more of my heat! Me & @amberborzotra killed that.”

A few people laughed at the duo of Ashley Mitchell and Hughie Maughan who had hilarious commentary throughout the mission as Hughie was terrified of jumping but then performed very well. Amanda Garcia tweeted, “Hhahahaha @MTVASHLEYBROOKE and @hughie_maughan are the best duo I’m f****** DYINGGGG #TheChallenge37.” She also laughed at Ashley’s comment in the episode, “Get that big a** down here.”

Amanda also revealed that it took Kyle a lot longer to jump off the cliff than the final edit showed. She wrote, “I cannot believe @KyleCGShore let me jump alone! Hahahah TEAM CHAOS. They failed to show he stayed up there for a LONG TIME scared to jump while I was drowning and turning into a Croatian popsicle lmfao #TheChallenge37.”

Michele Fitzgerald gave a useful piece of information about the mission on Twitter, explaining, “This is a logistical thing but as soon as we touch the jet ski our time stops and when we release from the jet ski it starts again. So technically if you finish first it doesn’t necessarily mean you had the best time.”

Many of the Show’s Stars Shared Their Thoughts on the Elimination, Berna’s Win & Tacha’s Departure From the Game

OMG NOOO not my boy Tommy 😢😢😢 so guess I’m just out here on an island alone now 🏝 — Michele Fitzgerald (@meeshfitz) August 26, 2021

Several stars wrote about how sad it was to lose Tommy to a concussion early in the game, including Corey, Berna and Amanda. Then, as the politicking took place in the house, the reality stars shared their thoughts, with Berna writing, “I knew .. I wanted to have devin out as fast as possible. He is toooo smart for that thang !!!!” Corey L. tweeted, “Yes Tori – target Big T instead of me and Michele. Thanks!”

..omg I knew that devin couldn’t really get warm with me. Not cause I’m weird ,.. it’s because I am not a puppet 😵‍💫 #challenge37 #weirdoforlife 🤘🏼 — Berna Canbeldek (@bernacanbeldekk) August 26, 2021

One legend of the game who wasn’t on the season put in his two cents as well. Johnny Bananas, who doesn’t often tweet about the show, wrote, “Everyone had better leave my @theogbig_t alone… Don’t make me come out of semi-retirement and regulate #thechallenge37.” Big T replied, “Thank you bananas and yes I’d say it’s about time!!!! Xxx.”

Big T stan account! #TheChallenge37 — Priscilla Anyabu (@PriscillaAnyabu) August 26, 2021

Josh gave props to Devin Walker’s line in deliberation, tweeting, “Quote of the [season]- if not you then who… Devin knows how to set a deliberation off.” Berna wrote, “Devin throws something into the middle and we bite! We got to learn the hard way good job devin tho. Strategy worked!”

Amanda supported Ashley when the two-time champ shut down Tori in deliberation and said it wasn’t time to compliment each other. She tweeted, “Hahahahaha that’s right Cruella shut that b**** downnnnn @MTVASHLEYBROOKE #TheChallenge37.”

Corey L. shared his thoughts on being called down to the elimination floor by Tori, writing first, “Like clockwork. My name is being said once again. I’m back in the lair. Thanks former partner Tori. #TheChallenge37.” He then added, “Now I know for sure Tori won’t have my back in this game.”

Berna wrote that the elimination was really hard and joked that it was basically Nelson vs Ashley. Josh tweeted, “Props to both Berna & Tacha for putting in work. That Elim was Brutal.”

Thank you for cheering for me like that. I appreciate you and ct for that 🙏🏼 it meant a lot at this moment. 🌹 — Berna Canbeldek (@bernacanbeldekk) August 26, 2021

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

