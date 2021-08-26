‘The Challenge’ Season 37 Episode 3 Recap & Review: Blood, Sweat & Tears

The first few weeks of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” have flown by, with a third episode now done and dusted. “Truce or Dare” came on the heels of the second episode which saw the continuation of the rookie vs veteran alliance. “An agent is tempted to ditch the Veteran Truce and exact revenge on an old rival,” the episode description indicated. “The Challengers must compete in the terrifying ‘Sea Cave Recon’ mission, where one agent pukes out of fear and then kisses his partner on the mouth, and another agent suffers an injury that leaves him naked to his enemies…literally.”

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the third episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on August 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The third episode also featured the narrative of the rookies vs veterans but the tension amid the vets is getting more palpable every day as viewers wait to see which vet will fire the first shot at another returning player. As two more rookies went home this week, Tommy Sheehan via medical disqualification and Tacha Akide through elimination, the vets will soon have to start picking each other off.

The Mission Highlighted Some Strong Teams & Left a Few Others ‘Exposed’

Sea Cave Recon was another exciting mission in this season of “The Challenge” and it focused on the teams’ swimming abilities and capacity to stay calm under pressure. After several missions on “Double Agents” came down to politics and alliances, it’s been nice to see on the 37th season that the challenges so far are purely based on competition and individual abilities.

The mission had some funny moments, including another great scene between Ashley Mitchell and Hughie Maughan, who are one of the messiest and most entertaining duos out there. Hughie’s commentary as he was terrified of jumping and then turned into superman once in the water was exciting to see from the rookie.

Michele Fitzgerald also showed that she’s stronger than just her social game as she powered through a bad, bleeding cut to her nose to a strong finish with Corey Lay. There was another laugh-out-loud moment as both CT Tamburello and Tommy struggled to keep their shorts on as they were pulled by the WaveRunners to the finish line, to the amusement of the other competitors.

Tommy Sheehan Left the Game Because of a Concussion Suffered During the Mission

The challenge this week was a brutal one and actually caused a medical disqualification as Tommy suffered a concussion and had to leave the game. He was clearly suffering after completing the challenge and following a medical assessment informed his co-stars that he had to leave. His departure was an emotional moment for Michele, his closest friend and ally in the game, and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, his partner.

It was a shame we didn’t get to see much of Tommy as the “Survivor” winner seemed to be playing a quiet game under the radar and could have gone far in the season. Before the 37th season of “The Challenge” began, Tommy revealed that he was retiring from reality TV to focus on his teaching career so unfortunately for fans of the soft-spoken competitor, we won’t see him return to try to get further in the game.

Tori’s Social Game Gets Messy As She Struggles With Her Agency Power

Tori Deal won the mission with her new partner Ed Eason but she might not have used her time in power wisely as she raised a few eyebrows among the veterans and rookies. Last season, Tori didn’t do much socially or politically and was sent home early but in this episode it looked like she was trying to do too much.

As Fessy Shafaat put it last week, when in power you can either make a big move or use your decision as a “trust-building exercise.” It looked like Tori did none of those things as she instead painted a bigger target on her back, first by telling Big T she might put her in and calling her out in deliberation, then by warning her that revenge is still on her mind as she announced her decision in the lair.

Tori also made an enemy out of Tacha because she sought out the rookie and asked her who she wanted to go up against. Tacha told her she wanted to face Michele since she’d already called her out once before. Once in the lair, though, Tori decided to throw in Berna Canbeldek. Even though Tacha was sent home, she didn’t hesitate to call out Tori and tell the whole house what Tori did.

“Tori, she doesn’t know how to shut her mouth sometimes,” Kaycee Clarke joked in her confessional regarding the nominations. “So I don’t think it’s a good idea that she’s saying Big T’s name right now, especially because we’re supposed to have this vet alliance. You gotta be careful what you say in this house… because it will come around and bite you in the a** later on.”

By saying Berna’s name instead of Michele’s, Tori also possibly made an enemy out of Berna and might have even rubbed Nelson the wrong way. It also looked like she didn’t use her time in power to reassure any of her allies in the veteran alliance that they were safe, keeping everyone on edge.

As Kyle Christie also pointed out, if Tori had called out Big T, many of the vets would have seen it as a declaration that the veteran alliance is over and “opening Pandora’s box.” Although she didn’t call Big T’s name this episode, it might be only a matter of time until that truce is over and then the gloves will really come off.

The Elimination Highlighted Berna’s Strengths as a Competitor & Showed Who Was Supporting Her

Berna has mentioned a few times now that she’s an acrobat and was raised in a circus so the elimination looked tailor-made for her skills. Berna and Tacha both had to make a ladder to get to the top of their structure and ring the bell, using all the poles provided. Although Berna did win the matchup, it was hard to tell how strong she was because both Tacha and Berna struggled with the ladder.

By the end of the contest, Berna dialed in and was very calm, pushing through the last stages of her ladder, but there were definitely moments where she got frustrated and tried to rush through the elimination.

It was interesting to see who in the house was cheering for her, as both Berna and Tacha had strong support from the vets and rookies. The loudest voices were Nelson Thomas in support of Berna while Ashley Mitchell pushed for Tacha to knock Berna out. As Nelson has been growing closer to Berna, the elimination made clear that there are still some unresolved issues between Nelson, Berna and Ashley.

Tacha was eliminated from the show, which will surely be a huge blow to her massive fanbase Tacha’s Titans, but hopefully, the Nigerian reality star will be able to return to the franchise in the future. It looked like her political game was strong and she had a lot to show “Challenge” fans but she had the misfortune of being one of two rookie-rookie teams so couldn’t make it further.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

