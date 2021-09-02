‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 5 Preview Shows Fallout From Big Moves

The first day of September saw the fourth episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” air on MTV and “Messy” really lived up to its episode title as some of the show’s stars were all over the place on the heels of the third episode.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the fourth episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on August 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and it contains spoilers for the sneak peek that aired at the end of the episode previewing next episode.

The fourth episode saw the elimination of two more rookies from the game, the strong pair of Corey Lay and “Survivor” winner Michele Fitzgerald. Beyond that, however, it saw the implosion of the veteran and Big Brother alliances as Fessy Shafaat won power and went against his allies to throw Amber Borzotra into elimination with rookie Hughie Maughan. At the end of the episode, viewers saw the “next on” segment that hinted at the fallout that the house will experience after the explosive elimination.

The Preview Shows a Glimpse of Amber’s Reaction to the Blindside From Fessy & Hints at a Physical Challenge

“This is why I didn’t want to work with ‘Big Brother,'” Amber tearfully says to Josh at the start of the preview. In a voiceover, she adds, “Fessy didn’t wanna see me back, joke’s on you,” saying it lit a fire inside of her. It was clear based on the fourth episode that Josh did not agree with Fessy’s decision to throw in Amber and it’s possible that Josh and Amber will now grow closer together, but where Kaycee Clark will land amid this alliance is still unclear.

“I care about you, but we’re done, we’re done,” Kaycee says in the preview, though it doesn’t show to which competitor she’s speaking. Right after she says it, the camera cuts to Tula “Big T” Fazakerley’s face. Rookie Priscilla Anyabu and Tori Deal also look rattled.

The preview then gives a short glimpse of the upcoming mission, Minefield, which appears to be a difficult and physical obstacle course. The glimpses viewers see show the female competitors climbing over a wall with blocks in hand while others crawl along the muddy ground under some netting.

As is almost standard now on “The Challenge,” there are explosions going off during the mission and we also see Gabo Szabo looking strained while a male competitor might be throwing up. The preview ends with an ambulance approaching the challenge. The last injury on the show, to Tommy Sheehan in the third episode, caused the “Survivor” star to withdraw from the game with a concussion.

There Are 4 New Teams & 1 Rookie-Rookie Team in the House But They May Avoid the Target If They Capitalize on the Fallout

The elimination led to the creation of four new teams: Hughie chose veteran competitor Nany Gonzalez as his partner, Amber picked Devin Walker and that left Emy Alupei and Gabo together while the fourth team is made up of Ashley Mitchell and Josh Martinez.

Amber chose Devin as her partner to ensure that there would be a new rookie-rookie team because that will make it easy for veterans to vote that team into elimination next week. However, there is a possibility that Emy and Gabo can take advantage of the implosion of the Big Brother alliance to avoid being sent to the lair.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

