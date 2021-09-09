‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 6 Preview Hints at Tempers Flaring Over

We’re already five episodes into the 37th season of “The Challenge” and it seems like the true battle between its veteran competitors is still just around the corner. The fifth episode, “Good Vibes and Gladiator,” ended and left a lot of unfinished business hanging that was hinted at in the preview for next week’s episode.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the fifth episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on September 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and it contains spoilers for the sneak peek that aired at the end of the episode previewing next episode.

Two more rookies faced off in elimination this episode and one of them, Gabo Szabo, was sent home as the rookie numbers continued to dwindle. However, viewers also saw the departure of one of the true veterans of the game, Aneesa Ferreira, who was medically disqualified after dislocating her shoulder.

While a lot that went down in the previous episodes was hinted at, the easy choice of sending in two rookies kept the brewing troubles between the veterans at bay but the preview at the end of the episode hinted that everything may just boil over next episode.

There Was a Hint That CT Tamburello & Berna Canbeldek’s Winning Partnership From the Last Episode Might Be at Risk

The fifth episode saw CT Tamburello and Berna Canbeldek win their first mission together and although some trust was involved in requiring both cast members to solve a math equation to open their teammate’s safe, the work was mostly individual.

Based on the preview, it seems as though they might not be a dream team as there are hints of a lack of trust between the two. CT is seen telling Emy Alupei, “I don’t care who gets mad at me,” so it might be possible that Emy will try to choose CT as a partner with his encouragement. “Me and Berna, we’re not really talking,” CT says in his confessional and adds that “red flags are going up,” while Berna says, “If you’re loyal, we will see it.”

The mission in this episode, Turning Agents, looks like an exciting one featuring the cast members strapped on top of cars as they spin across a course. It’s unclear what exactly they will have to do but hopefully, they have strong stomachs to make it through.

The Preview Ended With an Explosive Clip of 2 Potential Fights as the Fallout From Fessy’s Decision Finally Hits the House

Fessy Shafaat’s big move at the end of episode four involved sending in Amber Borzotra, the reigning champion and someone who is considered a “veteran” by the vet alliance’s standards. Despite Fessy’s close ally Josh Martinez repeatedly asking him not to send in Amber, the “Big Brother” star did so anyway, causing a massive blowup between the two on the steps of the Lair.

There were a few mentions of the implosion of the “Big Brother” alliance in the fifth episode but there was no on-screen confrontation between Josh and Fessy after the elimination, so it’s no surprise that in the preview for the sixth episode it looks like things will finally come to a head.

“You wanna tell me that’s not a blindside,” Amber questions Fessy angrily in the preview. Josh is also seen losing his cool with Fessy and the clip cuts away just as Fessy puts his hands against Josh’s chest. There are also some members of security present. That clip is followed by another showing Amber and Josh yelling, seemingly at Cory Wharton and Fessy’s partner Esther Biade. We then see Esther throwing water in Amber’s face just as the preview ends.

“This is not gonna end well,” Devin Walker says in his confessional but it seems like the onlookers are loving the chaos as Ed Eason and Cory are both witnessing the blowup and neither appears too upset by it.

