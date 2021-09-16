‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 7 Preview Shows TJ Lavin Intervention & Physical Elimination

The hour-long sixth episode of “The Challenge‘s” 37th season, “Alien,” ended on a major cliffhanger that had fans of the show anxiously waiting for the seventh episode to see what would go down between some of its veteran contestants. The preview for the next episode hinted that a lot of the drama will continue sooner rather than later.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the sixth episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on September 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and it contains spoilers for the sneak peek that aired at the end of the episode previewing next episode.

Episode six saw the tensions of the past few weeks finally boil over with the “Big Brother” alliance at the center of the drama. Hughie Maughan and Emy Alupei appeared to be the consensus pick of the house for elimination as the only all-rookie team remaining but since Emanuel Neagu and Kaycee Clark won the mission, Turning Agents, the two seemed willing to put in rookies that they thought Hughie and Emy could beat.

However, the episode didn’t get to nominations and eliminations as a post-party argument broke out at the “Challenge” house. Amber Borzotra finally confronted Fessy Shafaat over his decision to throw her into elimination two episodes prior and Josh Martinez backed her up, while Fessy’s partner Esther Biade threw her drink at Amber. The episode ended as Fessy and Josh appeared to get into a physical altercation and the preview had several hints about what’s to come.

The Preview Began With the Continuation of the Argument That Ended in a Cliffhanger

The preview for the next episode showed that fans will get to see the aftermath of the argument that ended in a cliffhanger in the sixth episode. Kaycee was seen telling Josh heatedly, “I don’t agree with that,” as the camera cut to Fessy standing apart from the group with a member of security or production.

“I’m just that big sister trying to keep my brothers sane,” Kaycee said in a voiceover as she tried to talk things through with Josh with the house looking on. The preview also showed the fallout of the argument the following day as Josh sat between Kaycee and Tori Deal and Hughie asked him if he was feeling “anxious.”

The preview ended with host TJ Lavin entering the house to speak to the contestants and it will likely be about the argument that took place between Fessy, Josh, Amber and Esther, although we don’t know yet if he’ll be giving a warning or sending a cast member home. “Well, it’s never good when I come to the house,” TJ said as he walked in. “Never.”

There Was a Hint That the Episode Will Feature a Hall Brawl Elimination

The preview also featured a glimpse of the Lair and the upcoming elimination, which appeared set for a Hall Brawl with a narrow hallway and a bell at the end. The preview didn’t show who was down in the sand competing but we saw a brief clip with a major contact in the hall as one watching cast member said, “Damn!”

The Hall Brawl elimination is an interesting one as it’s typically been done as a solo elimination whereas the majority of the eliminations this season have been done team-based ones. That means the elimination will be either a male-only or female-only elimination or both members of the team will have to compete one after the other. The synopsis for the upcoming episode also states the elimination is called “Rage Cage” so it might not be the Hall Brawl that fans know well.

That being said, the upcoming episode is also only an hour long so it will likely just feature the elimination before the season gets back on track with the regular format of a challenge and an elimination every episode.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

