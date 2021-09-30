‘The Challenge’ Cast React to ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 8: ‘Skilled Motherf*****’

Episode eight of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” didn’t have any major jaw-dropping moments but it did a wonderful job of setting the scene for the next few episodes of the season that will likely be filled with politicking, drama and lines being drawn among the veterans. The episode, titled “The Threat,” had its cast members reacting on social media to what went down this week.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the eighth episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on September 29 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

The episode started with the reminder that there is only one all-rookie team in the game, Berna Canbeldek and Hughie Maughan. Without having the majority of the numbers, the only way the rookies can change the game is to have the rookie-rookie team win the challenge or for a rookie winning the elimination to call out a veteran-veteran team, which will mean there will be no more all-rookie teams.

The challenge this week, “Dive Bomb,” consisted of a water and puzzle challenge taking place in three heats and the overall winner was the newly formed team of Emy Alupei and Chris “CT” Tamburello. The nominations went quite smoothly with the exception of an argument between Berna and Amber Borzotra, who considered throwing herself into elimination to send Berna home herself.

In the Lair, however, CT and Emy chose two unproven rookies, Jeremiah White and Priscilla Anyabu. They won the matchup with a powerful performance, sending Hughie and Berna home. Priscilla then decided to shake up the game by choosing Josh Martinez as her partner, leaving no all-rookie teams in the game. Jeremiah picked Tori Deal, meaning Nelson Thomas and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley were partnered up and Ed Eason and Ashley Mitchell will be a pair moving forward.

The Cast Reacted to the Challenge This Week & the 3 Winning Heats

I’m still here cuz I’m a smart and skilled motherfucker https://t.co/3qa12ndmgi — Emanuel – The Vampire (@emanuelvampire) September 30, 2021

Amanda Garcia gave some behind-the-scenes of the challenge this week, writing, “Wtf so lame they didn’t show @KyleCGShore sea bob not working at the beginning it was soooo f***** funny omg.” Josh Martinez revealed that the puzzle was really difficult, tweeting, “S*** was hard af.” Hughie wrote, “Come on berna we have this.” Josh joked, “Currently calling Ct for puzzle lessons.”

After not winning their heat in the challenge, Hughie tweeted, “Me and berna almost had it its so heartbreaking to lose so close.” Corey Lay agreed, “Ugh that’s like me and Michele. It’s sucks to be a rookie/rookie team that ALMOST wins a mission. The agency power would be wonderful for a rookie team to have.” Amanda added:

@AlupeiEmy is smart. From elimination to agency. LETS GOOOOO 🔥 #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) September 30, 2021

Amber pointed out that the three teams who finished their heats first all had champions, with Devin Walker and Amber winning the first heat, Ashley Mitchell and Josh winning the second and CT Tamburello and Emy Alupei winning the third heat and the overall challenge. “Top 3 were all champs! Y’all peep that?!” she wrote.

The Cast Members Were Sharing Their Thoughts About the Nominations & the Elimination

My ass is literally losing this for us #thechallenge37 — HUGHIE MAUGHAN (@hughie_maughan) September 30, 2021

In the deliberations and nominations, Hughie tweeted, “By now I am just fed up of the game so all I ask is a fair game at least.” He gave further context to Amber saying she wanted to go in, writing, “Amber was never going to go in to elimination, I mean she didn’t win by being stupid, we all wanted to avoid the elim hence the rookies voting with the popular vote, it ain’t just the vets running the game we were strangers to each other so we vote with numbers to help OURSELVES.” He also added:

I literally was so out for blood at this stage lol #thechallenge37 https://t.co/PvWvNaZkFF — HUGHIE MAUGHAN (@hughie_maughan) September 30, 2021

After he was eliminated, Hughie wrote, “I’m so sad to go home but I’m so proud of berna for her amazing work, priscilla and jeremiah I’m so proud of you guys.” Berna said, “I start to cry AGAIN. Gosh. #thechallenge37 thank you @ChallengeMTV @MTV.” Nelson Thomas wrote, “Like my ex partner @PriscillaAnyabu said: ‘Let the Game Begin’.” Amanda’s tweet read, “Ugh love you so much @hughie_maughan SO SAD TO SEE YOU GO.” Berna added:

Nelson @_nelsonthomas 🖤 you were the best what happened to me in this house 🖤 — Berna Canbeldek (@bernacanbeldekk) September 30, 2021

Thank you for having me and giving me a chance to be the first Turkish / German girl on a world class show like this @ChallengeMTV !! I am beyond grateful. This was the best experience. If I ever come back, you better believe I learned from my mistakes @MTV — Berna Canbeldek (@bernacanbeldekk) September 30, 2021

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

