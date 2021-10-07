Johnny Bananas, Ashley Mitchell & Others React to ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 9

The ninth episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” was possibly the best of the season so far as the veterans finally dropped the gloves and began going after each other thanks to Priscilla Anyabu’s bold move last week. Cast members were very vocal online about what was going on as the episode, titled “The War,” was airing.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the ninth episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on October 6 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

The episode began with the various veteran groups figuring out their numbers and solidifying their alliances and it was clear some shots would be fired this week. At the mission, Cory Wharton threw a ball toward Jeremiah White, which solidified many of the vets’ doubts that Cory was working with the rookies.

Logan Sampedro and Nany Gonzalez won the mission thanks to a bit of support from Nelson Thomas and Ed Eason and formed the Agency. The house had a heated discussion about who should go into elimination, with Cory and Bettina Buchanan as one main candidate and Ed and Ashley Mitchell as the other possible team.

Eventually, Cory and Bettina were voted in and the Agency decided to put in Amber Borzotra and Jeremiah against them, but the reigning champ was unable to get her fourth elimination win and she was sent home with rookie Jeremiah. TJ Lavin revealed a new twist, however, as Cory and Bettina had to stay together as partners after their win and Tori Deal and Devin Walker are now partnerless.

Cast Members Reacted to the Politicking & the Mission This Week As They Were Developing On-Screen

As the drama was unfolding in the episode, cast members added their thoughts on social media. Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Logan talked about who to go for and Nelson Thomas’ name was brought up, prompting the “Are You the One?” star to tweet, “Damn did I just get played by @theogbig_t the girl with the biggest heart in the house #TheChallenge37 @TheChallengeMTV.”

Tacha Akide wrote, “Scared [Cory]! So scared of going in.” She also wrote for Josh to “keep [quiet].” In terms of the mission when Cory told Josh they weren’t playing patty cake in the mud pit, Nelson wrote, “We were playing patty cake before the war broke out.” Johnny Bananas Devenanzio reacted:

Is it just me or does this daily need more bomb defusing and puzzle solving 🤔 #TheChallenge37 — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) October 7, 2021

Priscilla wrote that she knew she shouldn’t trust Josh in the game then praised Logan’s gameplay, writing, “Don’t sleep on Logan. He’s studied this game.” Nelson defended his move of making a deal with Logan, telling fans, “If I didn’t make that decision giving Logan the ball. Logan and ED would’ve teamed up against me…”

Cast Members Also Spoke About the Elimination & the Unknown Twist in the Game

One fan joked that Priscilla likely wasn’t happy to have paired up with Josh and she replied with a series of crying with laughter emojis. Another fan interjected that Priscilla should be thankful because Josh was the reason she wasn’t in the Lair this episode.

Josh tweet-replied with the emoji for gossip and Priscilla replied, “Lol, I’m not in there because you guys wanted Cory. Not because Josh protected me. He’s on Ash’s side not mine.” Corey Lay tweeted, “Logan playing a political game during a mission! Amazing.”

