How to Watch ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ Special Episode Airing Monday

The premiere of the 37th season of “The Challenge” is almost here but if Wednesday, August 11, still seems too far away, there will also be a special episode of “Spies, Lies and Allies” airing on Monday, August 9. “The Challenge Spies, Lies and Allies: Global Activation” will air on August 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Like the rest of the season, it will air on MTV.

The episode will show the cast members of this season of “The Challenge” arriving at their house in Croatia and will give fans the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the new rookies joining the game from all over the world. Like the special episode that previewed the 36th season “Double Agents,” Monday’s episode may even give hints about possible alliances for the season.

Last season’s preview episode was a total of around 40 minutes so this Monday’s episode may be around the same length. While the spinoff “The Challenge: All Stars” and old seasons of “The Challenge” are available on Paramount+, the new season of the franchise will remain on MTV for U.S. viewers.

A Sneak Peek of the Special Episode Was Released on Friday & It Showed the American Contestants Arriving at the House First

On August 6, MTV shared a short clip previewing the “Global Activation” special and the video teased how the season will start, including that the Americans will be showing up at the “Challenge” house first. In the video, Chris “CT” Tamburello is seen chatting with some of the American rookies about the bed situation.

He asked Corey Lay how many extra beds were in his room and they realized that there are likely more people coming. The video then cut to a series of vehicles transporting the international reality stars that will compete on the show.

CT said, “There’s obviously a catch” as the preview then showed host TJ Lavin explaining, “American agents have moved into headquarters but they’re not alone. Elite agents from around the globe are en route. The game is about to change.” The short, minute-long clip ended with British veteran Kyle Christie shouting, “F*** the Americans!”

The Season’s Press Release & Sneak Peek of the Special Episode Gave a Hint About the Season’s Format

When the 37th season was announced on July 14, the press release from MTV included several indications about the format of “Spies, Lies and Allies,” which is set to continue with the spy theme started on “Double Agents.”

The press release and trailer seemed to indicate that American competitors, known as “elite U.S. agents,” would be pairing up with international reality stars, known as “International Operatives,” during the season. It said, “With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of one million dollars in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games.”

The sneak peek also showed the Americans mingling and getting to know each other in the “Challenge” house before the arrival of the international agents. It ended with a hint that the international stars might try to align against the Americans as they got to know each other.

"The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies" will premiere on Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

