‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Midseason Trailer Hints at Massive Arguments & Exciting Challenges

The 10th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” aired on October 13 and it was around the halfway point of the season although it felt more like the start of a completely new season. The episode, titled “Precious Stones,” featured TJ introducing a new format and several twists to the competition that had the competitors planning their next moves.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 10th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on October 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and it contains spoilers for the midseason trailer which aired at the end of the episode previewing the rest of the season.

Unlike the other episodes this season, which had a “next on” segment previewing the following week, “Precious Stones” ended with the midseason trailer with clips of what’s to come in the second half of “Spies, Lies and Allies” and there was a lot to unpack in that minute-long clip.

The Preview Featured Clips From Many Physical Challenges & Hints About the Format

The trailer starts with a smoky shot of CT running through a course carrying something before cutting to several of the female competitors fighting each other in the same challenge. We see Nany Gonzalez body-checking Amanda Garcia while running past her with one of the black bags and Kaycee Clark in the background also making a move. Tori Deal looks to be taking someone down from behind, possibly Emy Alupei.

Some of the challenges seem very extreme, such as a plane getting submerged in water with the contestants inside and it looks like they will have to break out. There also looks to be a type of three-way Hall Brawl challenge and we get a glimpse of a major collision involving Tori getting slammed to the ground.

It looks as though the competitors are still in teams at least for some episodes as there are quick glimpses of Sapphire, Emerald and Ruby stripes on the reality stars’ helmets and sleeves with those team colors. Fans who want hints of cast members that might be on different teams in the future can take a look at the colors on the player’s uniforms in the trailer although those who don’t want too many clues should avoid doing so.

The Midseason Trailer Also Preview Several Tense Confrontations Between the Cast Members

The midseason trailer also showcases a lot of tensions between the remaining competitors, who are mostly vets. One clip shows Tori yelling at a co-star, “Shut the f*** up! You b****es don’t wanna see this!” There may also be some tension between Amanda and Devin Walker, as the latter tells her, “You can’t manipulate me.”

In yet another part of the trailer, we see a serious conversation between Devin and Kyle Christie, who have been friends for quite some time on and off the show. Kyle tells Devin, “If you vote me in tomorrow, that’s the end of our friendship.” Cory Wharton also appears to give some sort of ultimatum involving throwing a mission so the politics of the new format of the game will probably cause a lot of problems in the house.

A bit more than halfway through the trailer, tensions seem to rise between Kyle and Nelson Thomas at the house and the two end up going forehead-to-forehead while arguing with each other. “Now it is time to put up or shut up. This is it,” TJ Lavin tells the cast as the preview wraps up. The trailer ends with Nelson telling Cory, “Nobody remembers elimination wins. Everybody remembers champions.”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

