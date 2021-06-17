‘The Challenge’ Season 37 Officially Announced, TJ Lavin Reveals Details [LOOK]

It’s official! The next season of “The Challenge,” the 37th so far in the franchise, has just been officially announced by MTV’s The Challenge. The announcement came in a short sneak peek posted to “The Challenge” official Instagram page showing TJ Lavin introducing the next season and teasing a couple of details.

The clip was captioned, “BREAKING NEWS FROM CROATIA: Here’s TJ on the scene. What’s the word, TJ?” In the sneak peek, TJ said, “What up guys, TJ Lavin here, I just wanted to welcome you to the set of the 37th season of ‘The Challenge,’ placed in beautiful Croatia. This is gonna be the most epic season yet.”

No release date for the season was announced at this time, with TJ only revealing the filming location of the season and teasing an exciting and “epic” new season. Here is the short video:

