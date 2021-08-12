Who Gets Eliminated on the MTV ‘Challenge’ Season 37 Premiere?

The explosive premiere of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” just aired and it delivered on the physicality, drama and intensity that the trailer and promo videos for the season had promised. According to the description of the episode, “TJ’s Agents meet during a high stakes mission that will have a massive impact on the game. Love is in the air at headquarters, but some new romances may spell danger in the game. A scandalous list emerges and threatens to expose a strong player.”

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The players eliminated during the first episode were rookies Michaela Bradshaw and Renan Hellemans. Michaela and Renan had a strong challenge in the first episode and finished in second place but Michaela’s political maneuvering put a target on their backs that they were unable to recover from.

Michaela & Renan Had a Strong Challenge & Came in 2nd Place But That Likely Increased the Target on Their Backs

The episode began immediately with the first challenge, where all the American agents were chained up to some bricks. The international stars of the show then had to race through the woods and pick an American partner of the opposite sex that they would then free.

After picking up a safe and decoding the password, teams then had to sprint to TJ Lavin at the finish line. Aneesa Ferreira and her partner Logan Sampedro came in first place, followed by Michaela and Renan. Amid arguments and high tempers, two-time champ Ashley Mitchell and rookie Hughie Maughan came in last place.

However, TJ revealed that the last-place team would not be eliminated and instead, Aneesa and Logan would form The Agency. The whole house would deliberate and vote for one team to go in with The Agency choosing their opponents.

The remainder of the episode was dominated by discussions of a famous “list,” which rookie Emy Alupei said she saw Michaela discussing. The list apparently showed which teams the “Survivor” players could target or work with. During deliberations, the “Survivor” players turned on each other and Michaela unsuccessfully tried to defend herself by turning the focus on Tori Deal.

Michaela & Renan Faced Corey Lay and Michele Fitzgerald in Elimination After TJ Revealed Another Twist

Michaela’s final attempt to diffuse the list situation failed and the house voted her and Renan into elimination, which TJ revealed is called The Lair this season. The shocks weren’t done for the episode, though, as he told The Agency they could pick any male and any female to face Michaela and Renan, regardless of teams. They chose Michele Fitzgerald and Corey Lay, who looked less than impressed at being involved in the list situation created by his partner Emy.

The elimination ended up being a double elimination, unlike on “Double Agents,” and saw the four contestants tied together on a ramp. The goal was to drag their opponents off their end of the ramp and Corey dominated, dragging all three competitors over the ramp and winning the elimination with Michele.

Michaela and Renan were therefore both eliminated from the game, with the “Survivor” star saying as she left, “TJ, bring me back, I’ve learned all my lessons, actually, I’ve made a list. I’m gonna do great next time you just watch.”

Renan, who came from “Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch,” said, “If I could go back, I would try to communicate a little bit more with my partner about keeping ourselves under the radar because I think that was our downfall. I wanted to make Belgium and Holland very proud and I feel like I failed so yeah I’m pretty devastated.”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

