‘The Challenge’ Cast React to ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Reunion: ‘Grow the F*** Up’

The 37th season of “The Challenge” is now over and, as is customary, viewers were treated to a reunion breaking down all the arguments and highlights of the show in a special two-hour reunion on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Warning: This article contains spoilers about the reunion and the overall season.

There were a lot of fiery moments on stage, from the rivalry between Amanda Garcia and Tori Deal to heated arguments between Emy Alupei and Berna Canbeldek over their partnerships with CT Tamburello. Amanda and Fessy Shafaat confirmed that they are not together due to some of Fessy’s actions while Nany Gonzalez revealed that Kaycee Clark is the love of her life.

However, despite the amount of tea spilled at the reunion, it looks like a lot didn’t make the final cut and while it was airing, the cast members were commenting on social media about the special two-hour episode.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cast Members Who Were at the Reunion & Past Competitors on the Show Reacted to the On-Screen Drama

I was soooo nervous i can not explain to you in words !!! Cause i was singing LIVE ON MTV?!?! Are you kidding me ??? PRESSURE LVL 50000 !!!! INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY !!! I love you guys ❤️❤️❤️ and thank you a million times !!!!! MY LOVE FOR YOU IS INFINITE !! @ChallengeMTV — Emy Alupei (@AlupeiEmy) December 23, 2021

Hughie Maughan spoke about the hate that Amber Borzotra received from other cast members, tweeting, “It’s so confusing for people to continually say I didn’t call Amber fake but every footage says different, did I lie?? #thechallenge37.” Amanda Garcia called out several of her castmates, though not by name, tweeting, “Hahahahahahahaha losers #TheChallenge37.”

As several competitors were criticizing Amanda, Hughie wrote, “Regardless of you what you think about @MTV_AMANDAG she makes amazing TV and plays with her heart.” Amanda replied, “Love you b****.” Rookie Corey Lay tweeted, “Michele > Amanda any day of the f****** week,” along with a sleeping emoji. “Like you’re mad at a single woman for something a single man did. Grow the f*** up.”

Berna Canbeldek tweeted a series of popcorn and clown emojis then replied to a fan who said, “Berna really gave good advice and Amanda just snapped on her I’m crying.” Berna wrote, “That is why we love her.” Amanda later clarified that a lot was being edited out. Emy Alupei tweeted, “I love you so much guys thank you for everything you made my life happier than ever you mean so much to me.”

Corey fired one last shot at Amanda, tweeting, “Millionaire Michele. Loser of 6 seasons Amanda.” He added, “Chile let me put my phone down. Y’all have fun. #TeamMichele.”

There Is No Official Confirmation About the Next Season But TJ Lavin Appeared During the Reunion

Although a 38th season has not been announced at this time, it’s customary for the network to wait until about a month before the next season’s release to announce it. TJ Lavin also appeared during the reunion from a “secret location” to tell competitors to “be better.” However, he and host Maria Menounos did hint at an upcoming 38th season.

In recent years, the franchise has typically filmed and releasec two seasons a year and with “Double Agents” airing in early 2021, we likely won’t see the 38th season until at least the spring of 2022.

One “Spies, Lies and Allies” winner, CT Tamburello, already revealed that he wants to take a break from the show after his back-to-back wins on “Double Agents” and “Spies, Lies and Allies.” He said the filming schedule twice a year is very demanding and he’d like to enjoy some quality time with this family.

However, there’s a lot more “Challenge” content out there for fans of the show, with the second season of “All Stars” in full swing on Paramount+. Fans can also head to the streaming platform to find many other seasons of the flagship show, in addition to the entire first season of “All Stars.”

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’