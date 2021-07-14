‘The Challenge’ Season 37 Title & Release Date Announced

It’s official! The 37th season of “The Challenge” is just around the corner and fans won’t have long to wait for their fill of the popular competition reality show as its premiere date is just a month away. The season, titled “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” will premiere on Wednesday, August 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV and will last a total of 19 episodes.

Two days prior to the premiere, the network will also air a special episode introducing the cast and giving a sneak peek of the upcoming season. “The Challenge Spies, Lies and Allies: Global Activation” will air on Monday, August 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. For fans who can’t wait, luckily, the trailer for the new season also dropped and has a ton of exciting hints about the upcoming season.

For more details on the official cast that was announced for this season of “The Challenge,” check out this link for the rookies and click here for the veterans on the show.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

MTV’s Press Release Hints at the Show’s Format Which Will See International Stars Alongside U.S. Castmembers

MTV’s press release for “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” includes several hints about the show’s format in its description, which will be continuing in the spy theme started on “Double Agents.” The press release states:

Set in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts. With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of one million dollars in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games.

It’s clear that MTV is expanding the show to a global audience with the addition of several international reality TV stars and the show’s press release states that the season will “roll out globally across MTV’s international networks in over 190 countries in the coming months.” The previous season, “Double Agents,” was one of the highest-rated seasons over eight years of the show and “Spies, Lies and Allies” is looking to capitalize on that.

For fans who love to get more behind-the-scenes information about the show, “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast” is set to return for the new season, again hosted by Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira, with the first podcast episode dropping on Thursday, August 12.

There Are More Rookies Making Their Debuts This Season Then Returning Vets & Almost All the Vets Appeared on ‘Double Agents’

There are 34 cast members in total who will battle it out this season for their share of a million dollars and notably, the rookies will outnumber the veterans on this season. There are a total of 19 rookies making their debuts and only 15 vets returning to the show so it might be an opportunity for rookies to join forces against the veterans of the show.

Out of these 34 cast members, 17 are international reality stars, exactly half, although not all of them are rookies. Kyle Christie and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley are just some of the international returning vets while some of the rookies are American reality stars, such as “Love Island U.S.’s” Lauren Coogan and Jeremiah White.

Another notable fact is that all of the returning veterans except one, Amanda Garcia, appeared on last season, “Double Agents,” so it will be interesting to see if the rivalries and alliances from that show carry over to the 37th season. For one, Nelson Thomas was eliminated early on in a brutal blindside by Fessy Shafaat while Ashley Mitchell was targeted from the onset for being a champion.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’