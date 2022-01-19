When Will ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Come Out? Is There a Release Date?

The second season of “The Challenge: All Stars” is now over, meaning that for the first time in several months, there are no new episodes of “The Challenge” for fans to watch. While the finale of “All Stars” season two hinted that a third season of the spinoff show would be “coming soon,” there was no indication about the next season of the flagship show, causing many fans to wonder when it might be back on our screens.

Unfortunately, the network hasn’t announced the season officially or provided a release date, so the 38th season likely won’t air for several months. Also, spoiler accounts that usually provide accurate cast and elimination spoilers have reported that the season hasn’t started filming yet.

However, the show hasn’t been canceled and there have been hints from the network that a 38th season is in the planning stages, so it’s more of a matter of time. In the past few years, MTV has released two seasons in a year, with a couple of months between a finale and the next season’s premiere, so if that schedule continues and filming goes well, fans could expect the show to return on their screens in late spring 2022.

According to Some Reports, the Show Hasn’t Started Filming Yet But Availability Calls Have Gone Out

The reunion for “Spies, Lies and Allies” aired in December 2021 and featured host TJ Lavin hinting about the next season of the popular competition show. The BMX star appeared from a “secret location” in a video feed telling the assembled cast members to “be better” in the next season.

According to reports from spoiler accounts, the 38th season will begin filming in March 2022. If that’s the case, based on the timeline for “Double Agents,” which filmed from August to November 2020 and premiered in December 2020, and “Spies, Lies and Allies,” which filmed from April to June 2021 and premiered in August 2021, the 38th season could film for three months from March to May 2022 and premiere by June 2022.

The 38th Season Will Likely Be Missing Some Competitors Who Have Already Said They Want to Take a Break

The 38th season, when it comes, will likely be missing some familiar faces as a couple of competitors have already said they want to take a break from competing. CT Tamburello, who won two seasons back-to-back, didn’t explicitly say he would skip the next season but did reveal that he wanted to take a break from the show and spend time with his wife and son.

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, a staple in the last few seasons, revealed after “Spies, Lies and Allies” that she’ll be stepping away from the show to focus on a career as a chef. She announced that she was accepted to a culinary school, with the program starting in January 2022.

Despite the absence of these competitors, the 38th season might see the return of a “Challenge” legend, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. The big personality and now host of a “Challenge” podcast has said a couple of times now that he definitely wants to come back to the show, though he didn’t give a timeframe for his return.

