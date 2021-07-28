‘The Challenge’ Veterans Tease Romances on ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’

The upcoming season of “The Challenge” will feature 15 returning veterans and 19 new reality stars but while some fans thought “Double Agents” was a bit lighter on drama and relationships in the house, a new promo video of the cast of “Spies, Lies and Allies” hints that a lot of single cast vets and rookies might be looking for a showmance.

On July 26, “The Challenge” Instagram account posted a video of the single stars of the season sharing their experience of going into the show without ties. Tori Deal, who was in a relationship with Jordan Wiseley for a few seasons and actually got engaged on “War of the Worlds 2,” opened the video by saying she’s now single but will be doing her best to avoid hooking up with anyone.

“I’m single! There’s a lot of really attractive people that I’m gonna try to not look at,” she said. The “Are You the One?” star said she would be trying to stay focused on the competition but “unfortunately there is some really hot people” so she said she would likely fail at avoiding hookups.

Several Other Vets Gave Their Impressions of Being Single in ‘The Challenge’ House

Kaycee Clark said this would be her first season as a single woman: “How’d you guys know?” she joked. “Yeah, so I’m single now, the last two seasons of being on ‘The Challenge’ I was in a relationship and so now this is my third season, I’m coming in here single and it’s weird.”

Amanda Garcia, who’s been away from the show for three seasons after giving birth to baby boy Avonni in early 2020, said, “I’m coming into ‘The Challenge’ single, there’s lots of good-looking guys in the house so I guess we’ll just see which one gets to win me! Who needs a million dollars when you could win me?” she laughed.

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Ashley Mitchell and Josh Martinez all spoke about how attractive everyone in the cast was and Big T said she was gonna “flirt with everyone. Everyone’s gonna be in their bikinis, it’s a hot season.”

The Single Rookies Also Spoke About Who They Had Their Eye On Going Into the Season

Rookies Michaela Bradshaw and Michele Fitzgerald, who are both big “Survivor” stars joining the MTV show, also spoke in the clip. Michaela echoed Tori’s thoughts about wanting to focus on the competition but acknowledged that Kelz Dyke and Jeremiah White are both very attractive although she joked that she would be doing her best to avoid looking at them.

Michele said that she doesn’t have a type and her type is actually “everyone interested in me, so we’ll see how that goes.” Rookie Emy Alupei said she’s single but none of the guys on the show want to approach her, “because maybe they think that I’m strange and I’m also dressing all the time like a boy,” she explained.

Michaela also threw a jab at Nelson Thomas in her interview when she joked, “Nelson has muscles all over his body but I know that there are a lot of people who have touched his body so that kind of tanks it for me.”

