Another Spinoff of ‘The Challenge’ Is Currently Being Developed: Report

There is a lot of “The Challenge” content coming our way in the next year, according to multiple reports, with the official announcement of the 37th season of the show coming earlier this week amid rumors that a second season of “The Challenge: All Stars” is currently being cast.

Now, it seems as though there may be even more “Challenge” shows in the works as spoiler account GamerVev, who has frequently reported on accurate insider information, wrote that Paramount Plus is in the process of working on another spinoff of the show, in addition to “All Stars.”

The tweet reads, “Paramount+ is currently working on a second The Challenge spin-off show. I can see it being similar to Champs vs Stars.”

Paramount+ is currently working on a second The Challenge spin-off show. I can see it being similar to Champs vs Stars ☕️ #TheChallenge #TheChallengeAllStars #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/e7gHEnX9T9 — GamerVev (@GamerVev) June 22, 2021

Casting for the 2nd Season of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Is Reportedly Underway

Paramount Plus is already working on a “Challenge” spinoff, according to insider accounts and some cast members of the show. The second season of “The Challenge: All Stars” hasn’t been officially renewed at this time but Amaya Brecher, who appeared on “The Real World: Hawaii,” tweeted that she’d been asked to appear.

“Before anyone asks: I was asked and said ‘no’ to doing the second season of #challengeallstars,” she wrote. “But, yes, there is going to be a whole new crop of your favorites competing on @paramountplus in the near future.”

The tweet mirrors previous comments made by Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim/Murray Productions and “The Challenge” executive producer, who said, “We have over 100 past ‘Real World’ or ‘Road Rules’ players that are interested in doing another cycle. People have reached out to us. It is, like, a wealth of great personalities that are willing to do it, because they thought it looked like a lot of fun.”

There Have Been 3 Spinoff Seasons of the Show Prior to ‘All Stars’ Featuring ‘Challenge’ Champs Against Other Stars & Athletes

The rumors of another type of spinoff similar to “Champs vs. Stars” come three years after the last season of that spinoff aired. The first spinoff of “The Challenge,” titled “Champs vs. Pros,” came in 2017 and featured 10 major athletes who faced off against 10 “Challenge” champs. The lineup of athletes included Lolo Jones, who went on to compete on “Double Agents.” Instead of the regular “Challenge” show, cast members faced off for the opportunity to win $50,000 for the charity of their choice.

The spinoff series was followed up with “Champs vs. Stars” hosted by Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, which saw 10 “Challenge” champions and finalists go up against 10 celebrities, either athletes or entertainers. The prize for this season, which was won by champs Chris “CT” Tamburello, Emily Schromm and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, was $150,000 to be donated to the charities of the winners’ choice.

The final spinoff show, the second season of “Champs vs. Stars,” aired in 2018 and followed the same format as its predecessor. It was won by CT and Tony Raines, who edged out athlete Louise Hazel, who returned to the show following her stint on “Champs vs. Pros,” and dancer Casper Smart.

