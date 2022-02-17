‘The Challenge’ Spinoffs & Season 38: Everything We Know So Far

A recent announcement from Paramount+ got fans buzzing about the major changes coming up in “The Challenge” franchise, with five spinoffs announced for the next months in addition to the existing flagship show’s 38th season and the upcoming “All Stars 3.”

The release stated that four separate seasons of “The Challenge” will air this summer, “The Challenge: Argentina,” “The Challenge: Australia,” The Challenge: U.K.” and “The Challenge: CBS.” “Winners… will advance to the global tournament, ‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds,’ and battle for the first-ever title as the ‘Challenge’ World Champion,” the release explained.

Each international spinoff will be available to stream in their respective countries, while in the U.S., “The Challenge: CBS” will air on CBS and will feature “reality titans from the CBS universe [competing] in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives.” The global competition “War of the Worlds” will air on Paramount+.

The press release and its brief explanations left fans with many questions about these shows and the future of the regular “Challenge” show, including whether MTV stars will be eligible to compete on “The Challenge: CBS,” whether there will be a 38th season of “The Challenge,” if fans in the U.S. will be able to watch the international spinoffs and more. Here’s everything we know about the announcement so far:

There Are Conflicting Reports About Whether MTV Stars Could Compete on the CBS Show

In one tweet, spoiler account GamerVev said the CBS spinoff will be looking to cast stars from “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “Amazing Race,” “Love Island” and “Tough as Nails.” The account, which has published accurate cast and show spoilers for many seasons now, also wrote, “I was told 2 weeks ago that MTV is not eligible for the CBS show – we will see though. I expect only CBS cast.” However, the network has yet to confirm who will compete on the CBS spinoff of “The Challenge.”

The international spinoffs will be airing in their respective networks, with the Argentina spinoff airing on Telefe, the U.K. version on Channel 5 and the Australian version on Channel 10. There has been speculation that afterward, all three international versions will be available to stream on Paramont+ ahead of the release of “The Challenge: War of the Worlds,” but it hasn’t been confirmed by the streaming giant yet.

For those who are worried that these shows will replace the flagship “Challenge,” it looks as though the 38th season of “The Challenge” is in the middle of its casting calls and will continue to cast a mix of MTV stars, CBS alum and international competitors, according to tweets from spoiler accounts. Those accounts have reported that filming for season 38 will start in May 2022.

All 4 International Spinoffs Are Filming in Argentina & TJ Has Confirmed He Will Be Hosting the ‘Challenge: CBS’

The Challenge: CBS, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: UK & The Challenge: War of the Worlds are all filming in Argentina 🇦🇷🍷💥💣 pic.twitter.com/DvsAPRbT7J — The Challenge MTV (@Challengemtv___) February 17, 2022

A video was shared on social media on February 17, which appeared to show a portion of Paramount+’s presentation about “The Challenge’s” international rollout. In the video, the presenter said that the location on the screen behind him in Argentina is where “we’re shooting the first-ever globally connected competition series.”

He added, “Because it takes place in one location, we’re creating five series for nearly two-thirds of the cost.” The longtime host, TJ Lavin, also confirmed on the “Challenge Mania” podcast that he would be flying to Argentina in March to film the “Challenge: CBS” spinoff, which means the other iterations will likely have different hosts.

