‘The Challenge’ Star Under Fire After Lying About Pregnancy

Three-time competitor on MTV’s The Challenge, Stephen Bear, has been a lightning rod of controversy lately. He was recently arrested in London after being accused by fellow Challenge star Georgia Harrison of sharing intimate content without her knowledge or permission.

On Monday, Bear riled up Twitter users when he pretended that he was expecting twin babies. Sharing a picture of an ultrasound that appears to show twins, Bear wrote, “Wasn’t expecting 2. Think it’s time I should I grow up.” See below:

Wasn’t expecting 2 😅Think it’s time I should I grow up 🐾 pic.twitter.com/QKFXwh7NG1 — Stephen Bear (@stephen__bear) February 8, 2021

After Bear published the tweet, many users quickly jumped on the reality TV star, expressing their disbelief. Multiple users also found the same image of the ultrasound on Google, and shared it.

For example, one user shared the same image and wrote, “Just when you think you can’t get any more desperate for attention!”

Another user wrote, “I don’t understand. Is there like something seriously wrong with him? He’s like that kid in school that has issues and just keeps making lies up coz his parents don’t love him and needs recognition. It’s really weird & I genuinely think he needs help.”

One person tweeted, “Googling photos of pregnancy scans now? Such a weird and toxic bloke on many levels.”

Bear Admitted to Taking the Photo from Google, Isn’t Having Twins

After getting flooded with negative comments, Bear admitted that he wasn’t expecting kids.

“So I thought I’d do a little tweet, just having a laugh,” Bear said during episode No. 13 of his Life of Bear YouTube series. “I got this picture on Google, it’s like a picture of twins.”

He then shared a few of the comments he received from angry Twitter users, reading them out.

“[I] just feel like sometimes you can’t have any jokes anymore in this society,” Bear continued. “I don’t know if it’s just Twitter, but on YouTube, everyone seems a lot more fun.”

“When I go on Twitter and everyone is like, so miserable,” he said. “They’re so angry. They’re so annoyed that I’ve just done a tweet pretending to have twins.”

You can watch the clip with Bear talking about the ultrasound controversy below:

Bear Has Appeared on 3 Seasons of ‘The Challenge,’ Not on Newest Season

Coming from Shipwrecked and Celebrity Big Brother fame, Bear made his Challenge debut during War of the Worlds in 2019. He quickly became a fan favorite and made it deep into the season but was eliminated in the 10th episode. The 31-year-old returned for the next season, War of the Worlds 2, but didn’t make it as far as his first show, leaving during episode seven.

Bear then appeared in his third season in a row for Total Madness and was eliminated in the eighth episode.

He is not a part of this season’s Double Agents and because of the accusation from Georgia, it’s unclear if MTV will bring the brash Brit back. To read more about Bear’s arrest, tap the link below:

