‘The Challenge’ Star Stephen Bear Arrested in London: Report

Celebrity Big Brother and three-time The Challenge alum Stephen Bear was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London, UK, on Friday morning, according to a report from The Daily Mail. Bear was taken into custody on suspicion of sharing explicit content online of himself and fellow The Challenge star, Georgia Harrison, without her consent, the outlet reported.

Last month, Harrison took to social media and accused Bear of filming themselves being intimate without her knowledge and then sharing it on his OnlyFans account.

“So, guys, we all knows revenge porn gets a minimum three years, right?” she wrote on Instagram via Heavy’s Andrea Reiher. “Do u think the sentence is worse when someone secretly films it like an absolute nonse without someone’s consent? So if an ex was to film me on a hidden camera in an environment where I felt safe and then sent it to people … that’s gotta be a heavy stretch pending surely?”

Harrison continued, “Bear has CCTV (closed-circuit television) around his house. He purposely got me in a position where he knew it would be on CCTV quite a long time ago and after acted like he forgot the cameras were there (as u do when u have CCTV set up around private property going directly to your television and phone).”

Harrison also accused Bear of sharing the explicit content with “two friends” and said that the material has been shared with many users on WhatsApp, The Daily Mail reported.

Bear Shared a Video of Himself Denying Harrison’s Accusations

Bear responded to Harrison’s accusation, adamantly denying it.

“Anyone that’s trying to say that they’re seeing footage of me and her now is complete liars,” Bear said in an Instagram video via Heavy’s Andrea Reiher. Please send me the video. I know for a fact when she’s actually seen the video — it’s clearly not her. The last time we was together was in Thailand and it’s not fair trying to embarrass her on here and now it’s coming to me,” said Bear.

Bear has taken part in three seasons of The Challenge, War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2 and Total Madness. Harrison has been on two shows, Wars of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2, alongside Bear. The two had a romantic connection during their time on the series and the two briefly dated in 2018.

Bear Was Vacationing in Dubai, Arrested as He Returned Home to the UK & Is Being Held for Questioning

If The Challenge fans follow Bear on social media, they’ll know that the brash reality star had been vacationing in Dubai, UAE, since last year. He flew into London on Friday morning and was arrested in the UK’s biggest airport when he arrived. Friday also marked Bear’s 31st birthday.

According to The Daily Mail, Bear was arrested in the baggage claim area, being handcuffed by two police officers in plain clothing alongside a third officer. The Daily Mail wrote, “Bear seemed distressed but was not resisting the arrest,” and an eye witness told the outlet, ‘He was mumbling under his breath and clearly wasn’t happy.’

A spokesperson for the Essex Police told the outlet:

A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the disclosure of sexual photographs without consent. The 31-year-old man from Loughton was arrested on Friday 15 January on suspicion of disclosing private sexual photographs or films without consent with intent to cause distress, harassment, and obstructing a police officer. He remains in custody for questioning.

