Stephen Bear Appears in Court Over Charges of Sharing Sexual Images

Stephen Bear, 31, appeared in court on Friday, July 2, on charges of voyeurism, two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence. The British reality star attended the hearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court in the U.K. where he confirmed his name and postal code and was conditionally bailed prior to his next court appearance, Sky News reported.

The charges follow his former “Challenge” costar Georgia Harrison’s accusations in December 2020 that he recorded the two having sex without her consent or knowledge and shared the images and videos with his friends and posted them to his OnlyFans account.

Earlier this year, Bear was arrested at Heathrow Airport when he landed from Dubai and in May he was officially charged by Essex Police following their investigation. After his arrest, Bear denied the allegations and said he was a “victim himself.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bear Addressed the Court Appearance in a Series of Instagram Videos

After his court appearance, Bear appeared in an Instagram video in which he described the events at the courthouse, although the details have been disputed by others who were present. In the series of videos, he said a woman rushed at him and threw a tomato at him before police officers “rugby tackled” her to the ground, allowing the “Challenge” alum to enter the court.

He said there was “all the paparazzi outside, loads of them. Crowds of people, police there.” However, others who were there said the incident with the tomato-throwing woman didn’t actually happen, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the outlet, Bear arrived at court in a pale button-up shirt and put his hands together in prayer before entering the building. Bear has apparently been living at his parents’ house lately where the outlet said he’s “keeping a low profile” after leaving his own home over death threats he’s received.

His Next Court Appearance Will Be in a Month & He Is Expected to Enter a Plea at That Time

The justices set Bear’s next court date for July 30 at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex, at which time the reality TV star will likely enter a plea and a trial preparation hearing will occur. In court today, Bear’s attorney indicated that Bear’s intention is to plead not guilty to all the charges he’s facing, the Daily Mail reported.

Georgia, on the other hand, has remained mostly silent about the proceedings but she posted a photo to her Instagram Story the same day which she captioned, “not everyone’s laughing.” Her representatives have indicated to the Daily Mail that the reality star waived her right to anonymity.

Georgia has previously said she’s been struggling to deal with the situation and “Cannot wait until the time I can speak my truth about everything I’m going through… the lies, the heartbreak the deception, the manipulation. Being stripped of my privacy and laughed at.” She said she is confident the truth will eventually come out but it’s something she’s been dealing with every day.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’