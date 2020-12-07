Why a ‘Challenge’ Star is Furious With Fellow ‘Challenge’ Alum

British reality TV star Georgia Harrison (Love Island, The Challenge) is furious with her ex-boyfriend, former Challenge contestant Stephen Bear. In an Instagram story, she said he filmed them having sex without her knowledge and posted it to his OnlyFans account.

Harrison Says ‘This Is the Last Time You Violate a Woman This Way’

In a series of statements posted in an Instagram story, Harrison said Bear filmed them without her knowledge having sex inside his house.

“So, guys, we all knows revenge porn gets a minimum three years, right?” she asked at the start of the video. “Do u think the sentence is worse when someone secretly films it like an absolute nonse without someone’s consent? So if an ex was to film me on a hidden camera in an environment where I felt safe and then sent it to people … that’s gotta be a heavy stretch pending surely?”

She continued, “Bear has CCTV (closed-circuit television) around his house. He purposely got me in a position where he knew it would be on CCTV quite a long time ago and after acted like he forgot the cameras were there (as u do when u have CCTV set up around private property going directly to your television and phone).”

Harrison said she went on to give him “the benefit of the doubt and hope he just would do the right thing,” partly because she was ashamed and “just wanted it to go away.”

But she said really she has “nothing to be ashamed about, I was on private property with someone I had been with multiple times and trusted/was in love with.”

Harrison then goes on to say that she has talked to people who have seen the recording and she needed to go public.

However, since being away, I have met 2 more people he has shown and even seen a screen recording, so I have no other choice but to go public about this situation, not just for me, but for anyone that has been round there not knowing they are being filmed. I feel hurt, I feel violated, I feel embarrassed, but I also feel like my friends and followers will support me through this and I can’t stay silent on the matter any longer. Also, anyone who watched it, your (sic) disgusting yourself. Any respectful man, brother, son, father would tell him he’s disgusting for showing anyone that, especially as u cma clearly see its CCTV and I don’t know its recording.

“You’re not going to be allowed to drink beer for a long time because you are going to go to jail for what you’ve f***ing done … this is the last time you violate a woman this way. Enjoy that beer, mate, because you are in big trouble,” said Harrison in a video at the end.

Bear and Harrison met in 2018 during The Challenge: War of the Worlds. They also both appeared together on “War of the Worlds 2.” Their relationship has been tumultuous, with Harrison accusing Bear of cheating on her in late 2018.

Bear Has Responded, Denying All Of It

In an Instagram video if his own, Bear denied, saying the last time he was with Harrison was “over in Thailand two years back.”

“Anyone that’s trying to say that they’re seeing footage of me and her now is complete liars. Please send me the video. I know for a fact when she’s actually seen the video — it’s clearly not her. The last time we was together was in Thailand and it’s not fair trying to embarrass her on here and now it’s coming to me,” said Bear.

He also said the accusations are “so silly,” according to The Tab.

“My DMS have gone crazy, I didn’t want to talk about this, it’s so silly. I’ve spoken to the girl to stop making up silly rumors so everyone’s just got to calm down,” said Bear. “Saying someone’s name for clout is just dumb, so cheers to Dubai.”

He also said he’s going to “come off” social media “for a little while” because he’s human and that it’s hard to shrug off all the DMs he’s been getting.