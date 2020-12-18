‘The Challenge’ Star Stephen Bear Reveals Suicide Attempt

On Friday, The Challenge alum Stephen Bear revealed via social media that he tried to commit suicide earlier this week. Bear concerned his Instagram followers on Sunday when he posted a video of himself crying, saying things like “I can’t do it anymore.”

The video came days after he was accused by fellow Challenge star and ex Georgia Harrison of leaking a sex tape of themselves in which Georgia said she had no idea existed.

The video prompted thousands of Bear’s fans, as well as fellow Challenge cast members, to comment on the video with words of encouragement. Johnny Bananas wrote, “C’mon Bear, don’t play like this! Whatever it is you’re dealing with, you’ll get through it. Look at the comments, you’ve got a lot of friends and fans out there who love and support you. Me being one of them.”

Another Challenge alum, Jenny West, wrote, “Bear you just need to focus on yourself and speak to your parents, you’re so close with your dad, speak to him. He loves you. I’m sure he can help you work through stuff.”

A Few Days After the Video, Bear Revealed He Tried to Commit Suicide

After posting the video on Sunday, Bear went silent on social media until Friday when he revealed to his followers: “I attempted to kill myself after I posted my last video.”

“I ran the bath and took 18 sleeping tablets just to numb the pain I was feeling because alcohol didn’t work,” Bear wrote. “All I remember, I was in complete darkness and was gliding towards a bright light. I turned around and I pulled myself out of the bath and put my fingers down my throat and was sick everywhere.”

The Challenge star confirmed that he is now seeing a therapist and that he hasn’t had an alcoholic drink in five days and is “feeling amazing.”

According to the post, Bear is planning to live in Dubai, where he has been the past few weeks, and rent out his house in England.

“I am still taking time away from social media as I feel for my head it’s best to step away for a while,” Bear wrote. He confirmed that he is still making videos on Cameo.

He finished by writing, “I want to turn my life around and in the future would love to get married and start a family one day. Not everyone is perfect but all we can do is try. I was very close to giving up and I’m so happy that I’m still here.”

Bear’s Post Has Garnered Thousands of Reactions & Comments

Bear’s entire message can be read below:

Hi everyone, I’m just letting you know I’m ok. I lost myself for a few years and I forgot who I was. Been feeling very lost and confused in this world for a long time and I’ve kept a mask on to entertain, but it’s left me feeling so sad. Sometimes I’m really happy then all of a sudden I get really sad. I’ve read all the nice messages and happy to hear very kind words. I’m not proud to say this but I attempted to kill myself after I posted my last video. I ran the bath and took 18 sleeping tablets just to numb the pain I was feeling because alcohol didn’t work. All I remember, I was in complete darkness and was gliding towards a bright light. I turned around and I pulled myself out of the bath and put my fingers down my throat and was sick everywhere. Since then I’ve seeked help and currently in therapy. I never really liked to talk to someone about my problems but I suppose that is their job to help so I will give it a go. I haven’t drunk in 5 days now and I’m feeling amazing. I’ve gone through the storm I believe. I’ve taken steps to rent my house out in England and want to start my new life in Dubai. I am still taking time away from social media as I feel for my head it’s best to step away for a while; but I will be doing personal video messages on @cameo for people who would like to hear from me. Link in bio. I want to turn my life around and in the future would love to get married and start a family one day. Not everyone is perfect but all we can do is try. I was very close to giving up and I’m so happy that I’m still here. Anyways merry xmas everyone and have a blessed new year

