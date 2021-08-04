The Challenge Super Trailer Shows Sneak Peek at Alliances & Hookups [WATCH]

The new season of “The Challenge” is set to hit our screens in just one week and to get fans ready and excited for “Spies, Lies and Allies,” MTV just released the official super trailer for the season. On August 4, the network shared the trailer on its social media pages and it’s safe to say the three-minute-long video includes a lot of teasers for the season.

Here is the trailer:

The trailer opens with the line, “I think the name of this game is ‘survival,'” followed by three minutes of sheer intensity, from competitions and battles to shouting matches and hookups.

The Trailer Teased Several Hookups, Conflicts Between Competitors & Intense Challenges & Eliminations

Like most “The Challenge” trailers, this one featured shots of intense competitions, including heights above water, muddy brawls, swimming challenges and of course, explosions, as well as elimination staples like hall brawl. In terms of regular challenges, the trailer showed a lot of physical ones, including one sort of three-way hall brawl in a muddy maze.

In another clip, contestants are on some sort of platform suspended above the water with multiple spokes and the cast members are seen jumping from one spoke to the next as other competitors spray them with huge water hoses. “Double Agents” fan-favorite Tula “Big T” Fazakerley looked to have a nasty fall after missing one of the jumps.

The trailer also featured an interesting elimination segment that showed four contestants, two men and two women, battling it out together on the elimination floor. That means eliminations may not be done only as solo events like on “Double Agents” but also as team contests.

There were some clips showing strategy talk, with imposing rookie Kelz Dyke saying, “They’re scared. I’m taking everyone’s head off.” At the same time, fans can see the veterans conspiring against the rookies in a clip featuring Nany Gonzalez saying, “All of us vets we have to stick together because we’re gonna be outnumbered.” However, it may not be as simple as that as Kyle Christie revealed, “The veteran alliance is a very fragile one.”

In addition to the physical matchups, the trailer also featured some dramatic confrontations, with a hint that Nelson Thomas will confront Fessy Shafaat over the betrayal he suffered on “Double Agents.” There is also a clip of Nany telling someone off-camera, “She’s a nasty person. She cannot be trusted,” although it’s unclear who she’s referring to.

The trailer even featured an argument that might boil over between Fessy and Josh Martinez, who has been known to get into some intense shouting matches with his costars on previous seasons. There was also a clip of Amber Borzotra getting water thrown in her face as she is being accused of “lying.”

In terms of hookups, there doesn’t seem to be any shortage of connections on the season if the trailer is any indication. The video involved a short clip of Romanian rookie Emanuel Neagu dancing with Tori Deal but later in the trailer, he is seen sharing a kiss with Michele Fitzgerald. There is a shot of a kiss between Fessy and returning vet Amanda Garcia, who asked him, “It feels good to be bad though, right?”

According to the trailer, Amber also locked lips with Jeremiah White but perhaps the most shocking reveal is Nelson and Ashley Mitchell getting cozy, with the “Are You the One?” star telling her, “Ashley, I don’t like you because of the way you look, I like you because of the way you are.” However, in the next clip, Nelson is seen kissing someone else, likely Berna Canbeldek, and then arguing with Ashley.

In Addition to the Release of the Super Trailer, MTV Announced the First-Ever Fantasy League for ‘The Challenge’

MTV also took the opportunity of the super trailer’s release to announce the creation of the first-ever fantasy league, titled “The Challenge: Fantasy League.” According to the network, the fantasy league is an opportunity for fans of the franchise to sign up for their chance to win prizes, become a “Challenge” champ themselves and interact with the cast.

More information about the show’s fantasy league will be available soon.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” will premiere on Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. A special episode previewing the cast and the season will air on Monday, August 9.

