‘The Challenge: All Stars 3’ Gets Release Date & International Spinoff Announced

“The Challenge” world is set to expand yet again.

There were a lot of updates shared about the reality competition show on Tuesday, February 15, including a release date for the upcoming “The Challenge: All Stars 3,” as well as the announcement of a new spinoff of “The Challenge” titled “The Challenge: War of the Worlds.”

Paramount+ made a series of announcements on Tuesday, namely that the return of “The Challenge” to our screens will be a bit further away than many fans hoped. The third season of spinoff “The Challenge: All Stars” received a premiere date of May 11.

It also appears that there will be a huge update in the “Challenge” universe with the arrival of another competition titled “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” and several international spinoffs.

Three International Spinoffs Will Air on Paramount+ Simultaneously With ‘The Challenge: CBS’ & the Winners Will Face Off

According to a press release from CBS and Paramount+, four separate seasons of “The Challenge” will air this summer. International spinoffs “The Challenge: Argentina,” “The Challenge: Australia” and “The Challenge U.K.” will all air this summer and will be available to stream in those countries. In the U.S., “The Challenge: CBS” will premiere this summer on CBS and will feature reality TV stars from CBS shows facing off to win the competition.

Following those four seasons, the winners from each will face off in a global competition titled “The Challenge: War of the Worlds.” That show will air on Paramount+. A video announcing this set-up was shared on the “Challenge” Instagram and is available below:

The caption stated, “The Challenge: War of the Worlds is coming to crown our Challenge World Champion on @paramountplus as part of the first-ever globally connected competition series with the biggest reality athletes from around the globe!”

Although a 38th season has yet to be announced for “The Challenge” on MTV, it’s expected that “The Challenge: CBS” is a spinoff of the series and not a replacement for the flagship show. Mark Long, Josh Martinez, Tori Deal and Nelson Thomas were some of the cast members who shared their excitement for the spinoff in the comments.

The Streaming Giant Made a Slew of Other Renewals & Announcements

At the same time as these announcements were made, Paramount+ also revealed the renewals of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “The Real World Homecoming” and “Queen of the Universe.” The third season of “The Real World Homecoming” will feature the return of the New Orleans cast, including including David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Howard, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf.

The service will also have a new series titled “All Star Shore,” another competition series featuring reality stars from “Jersey Shore,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Love Is Blind.” The contestants will live in a house together in Gran Canaria, Spain, and compete for one prize.

According to the press release, there will also be the creation of several spinoffs of “Jersey Shore” that will launch, including “Australia Shore,” “Colombia Shore” and “Argentina Shore.” Existing hit spinoffs “Acapulco Shore” and “Rio Shore” have been renewed and “Geordie Shore: Return of the OGs” will see the most memorable cast members from that spinoff series reunited.

