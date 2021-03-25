The Challenge Cast React to Double Agents Episode 15: ‘D***head’

The Challenge: Double Agents‘ 15th episode aired on Wednesday night and, as one of the last few episodes of this season, “Never Say Never Again” did not disappoint fans with its intensity and drama. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 15th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents which aired on March 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

The daily challenge during this episode was a thrilling skydive in which contestants had to memorize a puzzle key while they were falling from an airplane, a visually stunning challenge that tested their fear of heights. Once landed, teams had to run half a mile to the puzzle and solve it based on their recollection of the answer key.

The challenge saw two teams finish neck-and-neck, the new team of Cory Wharton and Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett and Kaycee Clark. The powerhouse duo of Leroy and Kaycee won their fourth daily challenge of the season and the house nearly unanimously voted for Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Chris “CT” Tamburello to go into elimination.

Aneesa Ferreira and Kyle Christie found themselves at the bottom of the pack and were put into the Crater against Big T and CT. As it was a female elimination day, Big T and Aneesa faced off in Fire Escape, the third time the elimination was used this season. Aneesa was unable to get the momentum needed to advance and Big T won her first elimination in her Challenge career, earning herself the final women’s gold skull and a place in the final.

She then chose to stay with CT, turning down the opportunity to shake up the alliances in the house, and Kyle was paired up with rogue agent Amber Borzotra.

Cast Members Had a Lot to Say About the Exciting ‘Spy Dive’ Challenge

Can basically apply to anything… especially this sky diving mission https://t.co/MwIy4bTww5 — Aneesa Ferreira (@AneesaMTV) March 25, 2021

Cast members had a lot to say about the episode as it aired, specifically the fear and excitement about the daily challenge. Here were some of the reactions:

I was so bummed!! Definitely something I would have loved to do. https://t.co/d8QDDkDWPn — Amber Borzotra 👁🦋👁 (@amberborzotra) March 25, 2021

It’s the thought that counts 🙄 he said he heard me 👀 https://t.co/MmiMFn2821 — Kam I Am (@iamkamiam_) March 25, 2021

My facial expression says it all “ I’m scared as F🙉🙈k” #TheChallengeDoubleAgents 🛫😩 — Leroy "Roylee" (@Bruce_Lee85) March 25, 2021

🗣Babe is safe .. babe is safe @iamkamiam_ ❤️ 😂😂 — Leroy "Roylee" (@Bruce_Lee85) March 25, 2021

Def wasn’t 10ft @KyleCGShore you are always making up stories, but you’re still my buddy … dickhead — Aneesa Ferreira (@AneesaMTV) March 25, 2021

I’m a firm believer of everything happens for a reason. Ain’t no way in hell I was coming out alive jumping out of a plane 🪂= ⚰️ @ChallengeMTV #TheChallenge36 😭 — darrell taylor (@mtvrrdarrell) March 25, 2021

Fans were also very vocal about the challenge, especially the portion involving the half-mile run, as well as the argument between CT and Fessy Shafaat. Here were some of the reactions:

Me after Fessy said that CT is underrated but he gassed out on the only final he’s ever been on #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/btyPN465yb — Cassandra Direnzo (@c3p0direnzo) March 25, 2021

Kam is me when I see people on tv begin to fight #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/nRtubwAHnB — Alicia (@aaliciahhh) March 18, 2021

One fan said, “fessy got the biggest ego on this show and for what reason?? like what has he done other than beat a guy with one hand at pole wrestle, beat someone half his size at hall brawl and come last in a final.” Regarding the daily challenge, one wrote, “one thing ab kam. she’s gonna yell for leroy during a challenge.”

Another said, “I think it’s time we acknowledge that Kaycee & Leroy have been outperforming every other team this season, & that they deserve their flowers for being an unstoppable power duo.”

Fans Had a Lot to Say About Aneesa’s Elimination Loss Right Before the Final & Big T’s First Win

Cast members also shared their thoughts online about Big T speculating about wanting to partner with Fessy and Aneesa’s elimination:

Oh no, now I’m stuck with this guy 😏

What did I just get myself into?! 🤦‍♀️ @KyleCGShore #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/3JjT5CUMOF — Amber Borzotra 👁🦋👁 (@amberborzotra) March 25, 2021

People definitely sleep 🛌 on @AneesaMTV. She’s a legend in this game. #TheChallenge36 — Devyn Simone (@DevynSimone) March 25, 2021

Because they ain’t watching an edited episode. They know who giving them the best chance at a milli cause they see everything you don’t. https://t.co/Sp28IPGyxc — Fessy (@fessyfitness) March 25, 2021

Fans also reacted to what developed on the screen, with many sharing their support for Big T while commiserating with Aneesa’s exit late in the game. One said, “i wanna see aneesa win but i also wanna see big t prove everyone wrong.” Another said, “To be honest I think Big T would have beat Nany in that elimination too…I’m proud of Big T!! But ima miss Anessa!!” Here were some other reactions:

How you gonna be on the challenge for multiple season and not train Anessa smh #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/I8IWofV8tZ — luverticus (@luverticus) March 25, 2021

actually Kyle was right. Big T should have picked Leroy, so she was safe. CT should have went back with Kam so he was safe. CT, Big T and Kyle/Amber be will be going in next week if they don't win. And every elimination until the final #TheChallenge36 — Emily Mockler (@EmilyMockler1) March 25, 2021

I’m worried for Big T/CT and Amber/Kyle. If they don’t win the daily, I feel like they’re guaranteed to get thrown in #TheChallenge36 — STRAYA 🇵🇭🏳️‍🌈 #BLM (@strayabishhh) March 25, 2021

