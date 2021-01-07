The Challenge’s Ashley, Nelson & Others React to Episode 4: ‘That’s F***ed Up’

Another episode of The Challenge: Double Agents has come and gone and this one, coming after a break during the holidays, did not disappoint. The episode titled “Duplicity” lived up to its name and had a dramatic ending that had cast members and fans talking on social media

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the fourth episode of The Challenge: Double Agents which aired on January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The episode was filled with great moments, from a unique drone challenge that had host TJ Lavin laughing throughout to house politicking and drama. Devin Walker-Molaghan and his new partner Tori Deal became the Double Agents and because contestant Olivia “Liv” Jawando was sent home due to her injury, it was another male elimination day. In a shock move, Fessy Shafaat told Tori at the last minute to throw him into the Hall Brawl elimination despite his friend Nelson Thomas being the house vote.

The episode ended with Fessy sending home Nelson which will undoubtedly affect some of his alliances in the house. There was also a reshuffle of the teams with Fessy dropping his partner Aneesa Ferreira and choosing Kaycee Clark. Leroy Garrett then chose Aneesa Ferreira, leaving Nelson’s former partner Amber Martinez to pair up with Demetrius “Mechie” Harris.

Cast Members & Fans Reacted to Fessy Choosing to Go In Against Nelson

Social media was abuzz with talk as Fessy told Tori to send him in against his friend Nelson. The move shocked cast members as it was unplanned and involved him going against his ally, and potentially also putting his teammate Aneesa Ferreira at risk.

As the Hall Brawl elimination took place, people shared their shock at what they called “dirty tactics” from Fessy, shoving Nelson’s head into the ground and ripping off his visor. In an Instagram Live after the episode, Nelson revealed that he hasn’t talked to Fessy since that moment. He said Fessy reached out to him afterward and apologized and said he regretted it but he hasn’t responded.

Here are some reactions from current and former cast members:

One fan said, “I still don’t get why everyone is butt hurt that Fessy won. Sometimes these challengers are too much. I’m loving Fessy’s game.” Another said, “ok i don’t like fessy anymore.” One person said, “For once I wanted @_nelsonthomas to win that one. Fessy played dirty. Wheres CT to take him out?”

One tweet reads, “The move @fessyfitness made tonight reminded me a lot of @johnnybananas. Extremely controversial but big enough to put him on the map of big-time plays. I see a legend in the making.”

Many Took to Social Media to Share Their Thoughts About the New Teams

Following Nelson’s elimination, there was a reshuffle with three new teams formed and fans also spoke about those, specifically the powerful matchup of Big Brother alums Fessy and Kaycee and longtime veterans Leroy and Aneesa. One fan said, “so everyone hates Josh and kaycee is best friends with Josh …fessy teams up with Kaycee I don’t see the logic in that move.”

One tweet reads, “Sucks for Aneesa though that Fessy infiltrated and took Kacey from Leroy. Her and Fessy really made a great team. Can’t get to comfortable with a partnet cause it be for everybody for themselves in the end.” Another says, “It’s just dumb as hell to me cuz now not only is Fessy probably finna be on the outskirts of his big alliance, but he took Kaycee out of it too. There’s no reason now for Aneesa & Leroy to protect or look out for either of them now.”

