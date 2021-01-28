The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas & Others React to Wild 7th Episode

On January 27, the seventh episode of The Challenge: Double Agents aired, titled “Die Another Jay.” The episode had a little bit of everything for fans to enjoy, with some drama in the house between cast members, a new and different type of daily challenge and more. As expected, it had cast members and fans talking on social media from start to finish.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the seventh episode of The Challenge: Double Agents which aired on January 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The daily challenge this episode was wild, as contestants had to fight each other on a cargo net under a helicopter, although it was disappointing for fans to see most of the male contestants not compete in such a thrilling challenge. Later in the episode, a massive blow-out occurred at the house with Devin Walker angering Big Brother‘s Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat.

Despite that, the house ended up voting in Jay Starrett, who had alienated most of his friends with last episode’s power move. Leroy Garrett, the double agent along with his partner and the winner of the daily challenge Kaycee Clark, decided to put himself in to earn his gold skull. In a twist on the first episode’s elimination “Fire Escape,” Leroy powered through to beat Jay in a close race, sending the Survivor alum home.

Fans had a lot to say about these moments in the episode, including other intense reveals, such as TJ Lavin telling the male contestants who didn’t compete that their vote wouldn’t count. Although it had no impact on the result of this week’s house vote, that information will likely push contestants to compete in future daily challenges.

Cast Members & Fans Had a Lot to Say About the Daily Challenge, the Fight in the House & TJ’s Twist

There were a lot of reactions to the daily challenge, both about how exciting it seemed and also about most of the male competitors not trying. One said, “I love this mission already.” Another wrote, “What’s going on with the dudes? They look a bit S C A R Y.” One person tweeted: “That was a sad excuse for a challenge, guys.”

One person said,” Was this an intentional strategy to just let the girls battle it out? Seems strange that none of them tried.” Here were some of the cast members’ reactions to the episode:

Woooo had a ball on this one! @ChallengeMTV pic.twitter.com/QIdCOIC9wO — Jay Starrett (@Jay__Qs) January 28, 2021

Wait damn. Did Theresa just vote Gabby??? They were besties in that house #thechallenge36. No one in this has any kind of loyalty. I swear — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) January 28, 2021

The testosterone in the Challenge house is going crazy… @ChallengeMTV #TheChallenge36 — Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas) January 28, 2021

Fans also reacted to TJ announcing that the men’s votes wouldn’t count because they didn’t participate, a major twist that hasn’t been seen before in The Challenge:

TJ don't play, Kind of like that he is taking the vote away from them #TheChallenge36 — Emily Mockler (@EmilyMockler1) January 28, 2021

Tj making sure to try and keep this game shocking at each moment. Anyone coming and throwing challenges by NOT doing anything should suffer the same fate in future challenges. Their vote won’t count. #TheChallenge36 — Jay Lee's Corner on YouTube (@Jay_Lees_Corner) January 28, 2021

I’m kinda liking this Tj 😬 you can’t blame him when literally all the girls tried and the guys just sat “scared”. He’s making them earn their vote. #TheChallenge36 — Rhea 🍷 (@myrealitytea) January 28, 2021

Fans Reacted to the Elimination Matchup & Jay’s Elimination From the Game

He went in & conquered for us BOTH 😍😍😍 #TheChallenge36 — Kam I Am (@iamkamiam_) January 28, 2021

The elimination in this episode was exciting and yet another elimination featuring two big names in the game. Cast members and fans had a lot to say online about the matchup, Leroy’s final push to victory and the longtime veteran earning his skull, as well as Jay’s defeat from the game.

What a matchup! Props to Leroy that man completely killed that elimination couldn’t be happier for him. ✊🏽👏🏽 #thechallenge36 — JOSH MARTINEZ (@JOSHMBB19) January 28, 2021

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio tweeted after the episode to congratulate Leroy on winning the elimination. He said, “TONIGHT’S FORECAST: 100% chance of WINNING. Congrats to my man @Bruce_Lee85 gettin it done.” Leroy responded, “Thanks bro.. Love you,” to which Bananas answered, “Love you more (than Kam).”

Ashley Mitchell, who was eliminated in the first episode in the same elimination and again last week, joked: “When I did that elimination I looked about the same.” She added, “OH MY GOD!!!!!!!! #thechallenge36. That was IMPRESSIVE!!!!! #thechallenge36. I love a quick karma turn around too.”

Jay tweeted, “Hahaha f*** made myself tear up ahah what a great game! I love the @ChallengeMTV #thankyousomuch for another epic adventure and so stoked to be able to live this life. Until next time beautiful world!” These were some fans’ reactions to the elimination:

I am stoked for @Bruce_Lee85 though! Dude deserves it. I just wish it didn’t have to be at the demise of Jay. Like what has Mechie been doing? #TheChallenge36 — ChallengeTweets (@TweetsChallenge) January 28, 2021

Considering how Leroy DESTROYED this elim on exes 2 the fact that Jay was able to be in the same camera frame as Leroy at times is a testament to his skill. This is Leroy's elim through and through #TheChallenge36 — Meredith (@MeredithEO) January 28, 2021

Wish @Jay__Qs Would have gone all the way! That boy got heart! 💙💪🏻 #TheChallenge36 He’s been a great addition to @ChallengeMTV — Chloe Castro (@chloe_castro1) January 28, 2021

Best elimination in a while! If you aren’t rooting for @Bruce_Lee85 then you aren’t a true @ChallengeMTV fan! #TheChallenge36 — Rita Miller (@rfrancest) January 28, 2021

