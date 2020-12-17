‘The Challenge’ Stars & Fans React to Wild 2nd Episode

The second episode of The Challenge: Double Agents aired on Wednesday night and it followed up the exciting first episode that left fans on a cliff-hanger. The second episode, titled “Dive Another Day” saw even more action, scheming and intensity and it had cast members and fans of the show reacting online.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the second episode of The Challenge: Double Agents which aired on December 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

One of the key talking points of the episode was the apparent fragmentation of the major alliance in the house after Aneesa Ferreira and Fessy Shafaat’s win in the daily challenge, with some of their allies voting in Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Joseph Allen instead of Wes Bergmann and Natalie Anderson. In response, the Double Agents decided to throw in Kyle Christie and Nany Gonzalez instead of the expected Wes/Natalie duo.

Then, the episode ended with a series of shocking moves that resulted in a reshuffle of some teams, with elimination winner Kyle calling out Kam Williams to be his new partner, leaving her original partner Josh Martinez to pair up with Nany. Big T, whose partner Joseph was sent home by Kyle, became Chris “CT” Tamburello’s new partner.

Fans will have to wait until next week to see what this reshuffle will mean for the house dynamic but Twitter was definitely abuzz with reactions from viewers and Challenge stars.

Fans & Cast Members Reacted to Kyle Getting Sent Into the Elimination Instead of Wes

As Fessy and Aneesa called out Kyle and Nany’s names, fans and cast members took to social media to share their reactions to the major decision and what it could mean for Fessy and Aneesa’s alliances moving forward.

One person said, “I need for Fessy’s alliance to not be mad until they understand the reason behind his choice!” Another said, “So Fessy talked about how everyone is playing a scared game then still didn’t go into elimination (twice). On top of that – he/Aneesa blindsided their whole alliance on week 2.” Another wrote, “it was a physical comp. Bad move Faysal. And you pissed off your alliance #TheChallenge36.”

Now they’ve ruined their game and for what? Kyle is coming back and their alliance with others is weakened #TheChallenge36 — IT not the clown (@Joymemo3) December 17, 2020

Yea Aneesa & Fessy’s alliance def won’t let them win the next challenge w them not honoring their Wes wish. #TheChallenge #TheChallenge36 #TheChallengeDoubleAgents — Aria (@LovesThoseShows) December 17, 2020

Fans also reacted to Fessy choosing not to go into an elimination that appeared to be physical and Kyle calling him out on it after winning. After Kyle won, Fessy said, “I wish I would have came down [into the Crater],” with Kyle interrupting and saying, “Shut up, you always say that but you never come down. You knew it was physical, didn’t you? Come on, what’s here, there’s nothing at all here, of course it was f****** physical, it was gonna be a headbanger. You p****ed out and you didn’t come down.” Here were some reactions online:

the way fessy could’ve so easily bodied joseph in this but is just playing scared #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/c1GRwugCr6 — grace ann (@fuckyeaconcrete) December 17, 2020

Not Kyle shutting Fessy ass up lmaoo. here for that #TheChallenge36 — gee🙋🏾‍♂️🐍 (@leshawnnnn) December 17, 2020

Wait y’all thought Kyle was throwing up blood? He was throwing up Fessy after he ate him #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/t86wdsdAeq — angel (@angeldlllmort_a) December 17, 2020

Fessy responded to one of the comments and said, “Chess not checkers”:

Many Took to Social Media to Give Their Thoughts on the New Teams After Kyle Chose Kam to Be His Partner

If your partner isn't this hype for you… THEY'RE NOT THE ONE! #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/TyO80truLG — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) December 17, 2020

After Kyle took out Joseph, he made the potentially game-changing decision to switch partners for Kam, setting off a domino effect that saw Josh pair up with Nany and CT pair up with Big T. The episode ended on that note so fans will have to wait and see what the new teams mean for house alliances but fans and cast members were quick to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote, “So Aneesa and Kam are really close and Aneesa is Fessy partner and now Kam is Kyle partner sooooo Fessy gotta work with the same person he just blindsided and failed…..Maybe Kyle got the last laugh…” Josh tweeted:

Losing kam sucked but got my nanamals on my side. Got lucky picking Nany she’s all heart in these challenges. ✊🏽🖤 #TheChallenge36 — JOSH MARTINEZ (@JOSHMBB19) December 17, 2020

Another said, “Well really, Nany benefited from now getting her way into the big brother alliance.” One fan wrote, “CT and Big T will be an iconic partnership.” One wrote, “Yessss. Big T gets an upgrade with CT. Kam gets an upgrade with Kyle. We love to see it. I’m sad for Nany tho. She deserves better than J*sh. But at least she’s happy I guess.”

Kam getting the respect she deserves. #TheChallenge36 — Marie_TBD (@Marie_TBD) December 17, 2020

@KyleCGShore making money 💰 moves 💰 tonight. Love the new agent pairs. Minus Josh bc well as next weeks preview showed…..he’s still a bumbling idiot. #TheChallenge36 — veronica (@here4challenge) December 17, 2020

